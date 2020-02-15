Water-based Coating Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global Water-based Coating market status and forecast, categorizes the global Water-based Coating market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
ICA Group
Coatings & Adhesives Corporation
ACTEGA Terra GmbH
Dow Coating Materials
Gellner Industrial, LLC
Aqua Based Technologies
Target Coatings, Inc.
Valspar
Cameleon Coatings
BASF Intermediates
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries Inc.
RPM International Inc
Sherwin-Williams
Axalta (AXTA)
Nippon Paint
Kansai Paint Company Ltd.
Tikkurila
Berger Paints
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Water-based Coating Market Research Report 2018
1 Water-based Coating Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water-based Coating
1.2 Water-based Coating Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Water-based Coating Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Water-based Coating Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Water-Soluble Paints
1.2.3 Emulsions/Latex Paints
1.2.5 Water-Based Alkyds
Other
1.3 Global Water-based Coating Segment by Application
1.3.1 Water-based Coating Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Architecture
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Other Industries
1.4 Global Water-based Coating Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Water-based Coating Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Water-based Coating (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Water-based Coating Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Water-based Coating Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…………
7 Global Water-based Coating Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 ICA Group
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Water-based Coating Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 ICA Group Water-based Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Coatings & Adhesives Corporation
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Water-based Coating Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Coatings & Adhesives Corporation Water-based Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 ACTEGA Terra GmbH
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Water-based Coating Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 ACTEGA Terra GmbH Water-based Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Dow Coating Materials
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Water-based Coating Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Dow Coating Materials Water-based Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Gellner Industrial, LLC
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Water-based Coating Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Gellner Industrial, LLC Water-based Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Aqua Based Technologies
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Water-based Coating Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Aqua Based Technologies Water-based Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……..CONTINUED
