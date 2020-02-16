Auger Filler Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017-2027

Introduction:

Packaging plays an important role in attracting new customers and extending the shelf life of a product by protecting it from the environment. More recently, filling has become an important part of the packaging industry. The filling equipment market has grown over the years and so has the technology related to it. This growth has been a direct result of the growth in demand for creative packaging. Leading companies in the filling equipment market are adopting new strategies and developing new products to cater to this growth.

Auger Filler is a type of filling machine that measures a product with an auger which is rotated to release a pre-determined volume of product in a conical hopper. Auger Filler machines are mostly used for free flowing solids as these machines can effectively control dust during the operation. That apart, Auger Fillers are also able to fill the required products at both low and medium speeds. Sometimes, weighing instruments are also used along Auger fillers to compensate for changes in the bulk density of a product.

Auger Filler Market- Market Dynamics:

The continuous development in technology has led the end users of Auger filler market and other filling equipment markets to replace their old filling equipment with better and advanced fillers that are more accurate and efficient. It is believed that in coming years, the growth in the Pharmaceutical industry as well as the Cosmetic industry will drive the demand in the Auger filler market. The Global Pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%-6% and the Cosmetic industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5% for the forecast period. In such a scenario, both the aforementioned industries can play an important role in the years to come for Auger filler market. That apart, other factors such as changing lifestyle, increase in demand for snack packaging, etc. are also expected to impact the Auger filler market positively.

Unfortunately, high costs associated with capital intensive machinery and an increase in overall cost attributed directly to the adoption of new technology may prove to be a restraining factor for the Auger filler market. In addition, the increase in demand for new materials aimed at patient adherence, convenience packaging and child safety in the packaging industry may also negatively impact equipment solutions and in turn, the filling equipment market. In recent years, the consumer compliance has become a very important factor in the pharmaceutical packaging industry and there are a few government regulations that the manufacturers of Auger filler market must adhere to. These regulations may further offset the growth in the Auger filler market.

Auger Filler Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the auger filler market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The growth of global Auger filler market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain the largest segment for the Auger filer market. The growth in this region will most likely be driven by developing economies like India and China where the pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10%-12% in the next five years. The rise in aging population drives the growth in the pharmaceutical industry in North America which is further expected to fuel the growth for Auger filler market.

Auger Filler Market- Key Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the Auger filler market are Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery Inc, ALL-FILL Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Technopack Corporation Ltd, PFM Packaging Machinery S.p.a., Bosch Packaging Technology Inc, AMS Filling Systems Inc, Image Fillers Inc., OPTIMA packaging group GmbH and Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

