Ballistic Protective Equipment Market | Key Players Analysis and Market Outlook 2025
This report presents the worldwide Ballistic Protective Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Ballistic Protective Equipment is worn by the military, police, first responders and civilian personnel such as security guards, focusing on the environmental operating conditions and the thermophysiological burden on the wearers.
To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1871503
North America is the major market for soft armors owing to most of the soldier modernization programs being conducted in the region. The U.S. is also involved in the expansion of Buffalo A2 Bar Armor Kits program which will also increase the demand for ballistic protective equipment market.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth on account of dynamic geopolitical relations among South Asian countries such as Pakistan, Vietnam, India, China, and Bangladesh. The rising military spending by China and India as part of their geopolitical strategies is projected to balance Asia Pacific market growth over the forecast.
The Ballistic Protective Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ballistic Protective Equipment.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Seyntex N.V.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Tencate
Rheinmetall AG
Point Blank Enterprise, Inc.
Morgan Advanced Materials
ArmorSource LLC
Craig International Ballistics
Survitec Group Ltd
Verseidag-Indutex GmbH
Safe Life Defense
Tactical Assault Gear (TAG)
Hellweg International Pty. Ltd
MKU Limited
Mehler Vario System
Mars Armor
Paul Boye Technologies
Mehler Law Enforcement GmbH
Vista Outdoor, Inc.
Pacific Safety Products, Inc. (PSP)
EnGarde
Safariland, LLC
CQC Ltd.
Armor Wear
BAE Systems, Plc
DuPont
3M Company
Teijin Group
Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-ballistic-protective-equipment-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-report.html/toc
Ballistic Protective Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Head Protection
Soft Armor
Hard Armor
Ballistic Protective Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Defense
Commercial
Law Enforcement & Safety
Ballistic Protective Equipment Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Other Regions
Ballistic Protective Equipment Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG