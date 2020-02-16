Bulk Bag Unloaders Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2017-2027

The improving economy and high safety levels of bulk bag unloaders for handling a variety of materials are major factors that has led to the increasing use of bulk bag by a wide range of industries. Bulk bags have become a feasible source of distribution for a variety of goods and have resulted in a turnaround from a situation where small bags were almost exclusively used and has also changed the way bulk material were shipped and stored over the last decade. Similarly, the bulk bag dischargers has also revolutionized the way bulk bags are loaded, untied, retied and removed as the operators no longer are required to manually reach through confined access doors and struggle to retie the partially empty bags, clean up spillage after disconnections, dislodge products from dead spots or flatten bags.

Bulk bag unloaders are also known as bulk bag dischargers, bag frames, FIBC unloaders, FIBC dischargers and big bag dumpers. This equipment is used to unload any or all material from a variety of bulk bags including bulk bag, FIBC, Jumbo sack etc. The Bulk Bag unloaders are available using a simple bulk bag hanging frame that supports the bag which is lifted with a help of a forklift, or with a hoist. The standard arrangement includes a bag frame to which the suspension loops of the bag can be attached. The frame is then raised and is positioned in a way so that the hooks on the frame counter-balances the suspension frame in the unloader. The bottom of the bag is rested on a sealing ring, when lowered and the bag loops keeps the bag straight. In addition, contents in the bag can be discharged by gravity into storage, a conveying system or a process vessel for transfer to another location. The unloading or the discharge portion of these unloaders uses a wide range of devices such as feed screws, rotary valves, lump breakers, etc.

Bulk Bag Unloaders Market Dynamics:

The bulk bag unloaders market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period primarily driven by the economic advantages associated with bulk bags in handling bulk materials which has created a steady demand for bulk bags and is making customer switch from other alternative packages like rigid IBC’s, small bags, gaylord boxes etc. There are several advantages associated with these unloaders which drives the demand in the bulk bag unloaders market. Some of the advantages are as follows: these equipments eliminates dust and spillage associated with other means of bulk bag handling, these equipments are compatible with several bag types and are supplemented with a wide range of models and accessories, these equipment provide controlled dosing, results in reduced labor and increased productivity. Furthermore, the frequent innovation related to bulk bag unloading and dispensing is expected to drive growth in the bulk bag unloaders market over the forecast period. There are several recent innovations and developments in bulk bag dischargers that can eliminate the drawbacks of obsolete designs while intensely improving the convenience, cleanliness and safety. The new products are expected to not only create a dust-tight seal, but to also promote material flow and total evacuation.

Bulk Bag Unloaders Market – Key Players:

Some of the leading players identified across the globe in the bulk bag unloaders market are: National Bulk Equipment Inc., FormPak Inc., Erie Technical Systems Incorporated, Spiroflow Systems, Inc., Tinsley Company, Bulkmatic, R-Cap Process Equipment, Inc., Flexicon Corporation, Spiroflow Systems, Inc., Vibra Screw Inc.

