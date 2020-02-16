Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market – Asia Pacific Emerging as Highly Lucrative Region,Led by Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Ericsson AB

Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market: Snapshot

C-RAN (Cloud RAN or Centralized RAN) is the centralized baseband processing of many cells. C-RAN offer improved performance with their ability to coordinate between cells and are cost efficient too as a result of pooling resources. Lower total-cost-of-ownership (TCO), enhanced spectral efficiency, operational expenditure (OPEX), and convenient 4G and 5G accessibility has increased the penetration of C-RAN and the market for the same is flourishing. According to the analysts of this business intelligence report, the demand in the global cloud radio access network market will expand at a formidable CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. Swelling up from its evaluated worth of US$814.8 mn in 2017, the opportunities in the global cloud radio access network market is estimated to translate into a revenue of US$1,870.8 mn by 2025.

On the back of growing ubiquity of smartphones, the benefits offered by C-RAN are the primary drivers of the market for the same. In the near future, to meet escalating network demand as a result of radically increasing data consumption, vendors are expected to replace the conventional RAN architecture with cloud-RAN in the near future. On the other hand, governance and the requirements to follow security standards are a few restraints obstructing the C-RAN market from flourishing.

Remote Radio Units In-demand Component Segment

In terms of component, the cloud radio access network market has been segmented into infrastructure, solution, and services. The infrastructure segment is further sub-segmented into remote radio units, baseband units, fronthaul, and others, whereas the services segment has been bifurcated into network services, custom services, system integration services, and others. Among these, the remote radio units segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of C-RAN to connect remote radio heads as it reduces the cost of network operations. Application-wise, the C-RAN market has been categorized into targeted outdoor urban areas, large public venues, high-density urban areas, and suburban and rural areas. Among these, the targeted outdoor urban areas segment is anticipated to grow prominently in the near future owing to the benefits such as improved performance efficiency, enhancement of existing infrastructure, and reduction of costs. Targeted outdoor urban areas segment is projected to grow at 11.1% CAGR over the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Asia Pacific Emerging as Highly Lucrative Region

In 2016, North America provided for the highest market share in terms of demand in the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market, closely followed by Asia Pacific. Telecom operators in North America are primarily focusing on offering various advanced technology solutions to the consumers. The U.S. continues to provide for the most prominent chunk of demand from North America, which is a reflection of rapid advancements in networking technology in order to enhance the infrastructure. In the country, the service segment is expected to grow at the strongest CAGR during the forecast period. Multiple C-RAN solutions and services providers from Europe are offering advanced cloud radio access networking solutions. The Europe C-RAN market is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. According to the estimates, the U.K. contributed for the highest share of demand from Europe in 2016 owing to the rapid adoption of 5G technology and growth in the investment in telecom industry.

On the other hand, emerging economies in Asia pacific are growing rapidly in terms of GDP. Cloud radio access network market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at an above-average CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of advanced networking technologies such as LTE and 5G across countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to drive the Asia Pacific cloud RAN market. China is the most lucrative country in the Asia Pacific region due to the growing demand for mobile communication services at a reasonable costs.

Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Ericsson AB, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Actix International Limited, Hitachi Data Systems Ltd., Telco Systems, Aricent Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., ZTE Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. are some of the key players in the global cloud radio access network market.