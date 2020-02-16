Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor Market – Report Offers Scores of Prospects 2028

Globalization is a powerful tool, which has changed the taste patterns of consumers across the globe. The way in which consumers perceive and interact with food products is a constantly evolving process. Controlled delivery of flavor is the key focus areas for the development of flavors. This has led to the rise of encapsulated chocolate flavor, and gradual replacement of conventional chocolate flavor with their flexible alternatives. The transition towards encapsulation process has led to the development of several types of encapsulated flavor, including encapsulated chocolate flavor variant. So why encapsulation of flavor necessary? Encapsulation is a technique used for sustained release of ingredients. It finds extensive application in food, pharmaceuticals, chemical, textile personal care and other industries. Encapsulation is expected to become a mainstream technology owing to benefits such as reduction in quantities of raw materials used, enhanced fragrance, improved shelf-life and enhanced taste. The demand for encapsulated chocolate flavor is expected to rise as conventional flavor takes over rigid. It is expected to be adopted by various industry verticals to ensure sustainability and adequate release of active compounds during product formulation processes.

Problems associated with conventional chocolate flavor which is not an encapsulated chocolate flavor is the lower shelf-life along with stability and reaction issues affiliated with these flavor. Although, that is not the case with encapsulated chocolate flavor. Increased shelf-life stability of encapsulated chocolate flavor prevents flavor from interacting with other elements in the products, which can change food color, properties, texture, whereas improved heat and oxidative resistance protects the flavor from processing heat, reducing volatility of molecules and protects flavor from degradation caused by air, and this applies to all encapsulation methods.

Encapsulated chocolate flavor is witnessing increasing adoption across various end-use industry sectors such as baking, dairy products and functional foods. This is attributed to increasing consumer awareness due to rising inclination towards products that offer health benefits. Moreover, traction of fortification of encapsulated chocolate flavor products among food manufacturers is increasing due to growing demand for nutritional products.

Some of the key players operating in the global encapsulated chocolate flavor market are: Givaudan SA, Symrise AG, Firmenish S.A, Archer Daniels Midland Company, International Flavours & Fragrances, Inc, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, FONA International, Inc, Kerry Group, Takasago International Corporation, Frutarom Industries Ltd, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Cargill, Incorporated among others.