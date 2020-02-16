MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of ” Enterprise Single Sign-On Market to Rise as a Worldwide Trendsetter in Technology and Development 2028 “.

Enterprise single sign-on is a next generation solution that enables secure and seamless access to any on-premise or cloud based web application from any device, anytime and anywhere. A person can sign in once access multiple application from that single sign in with the help of enterprise single sign-on. The enterprise single sign-on provides organizations with features such as cost effective, quick and easy way to secure access to multiple applications. Enterprise single sign-on includes some administration tolls as well to perform various operations. So the tools provided allows an administrator to monitor operations and set various audit levels, hence all the operations performed on enterprise single sign-on database are audited. The enterprise single sign-on also have client utility which allows end users to configure their own mappings and credentials. So basically the enterprise single sign-on replaces multiple layers of user passwords with single authentications such as biometrics, password, radio badge or a smart car.

Thus the access with the help of enterprise single sign-on is immediate whether the applications are internal or external to the company. Once the user has logged in with enterprise single sign-on after authentication, the user will not have to log in again for rest of the session. So once the user provides credentials the user is issued with ticket-granting ticket, which fetches service tickets for other applications without asking the user to re-enter credentials. Organizations can even use two factor authentication or multifactor authentication with enterprise single sign-on to improve the security.

Global Enterprise Single Sign-On Market: Dynamics

The enterprise single sign-on boosts the productivity of the organization with its ability to manage multiple domain and applications, thus this ability of enterprise single sign-on is a key factor driving the growth of the market. The enterprise single sign-on offers better security by eliminating the use of stored and repeated passwords, thus enterprise single sign-on provides improved compliance and security policies, which is another factor fueling the growth of the enterprise single sign-on market. Another factor driving the growth of the enterprise single sign-on market is significant reduction in IT administration and cost for support, as the user has to remember just one credential. Automating connections reduces account lock outs due to faulty keyboards or typos as far as possible. So because of enterprise single sign-on employees no longer lose their application passwords and hence the support call can be reduced up to 30 percent, which is one more factor propelling the demand of enterprise single sign-on market during the forecast period.

Global Enterprise Single Sign-On Market: Segmentation

The global enterprise single sign-on market can be segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, industry and region.

Enterprise Single Sign-On market, by component

Solution Services Professional Service Other Services

Enterprise Single Sign-On market, by deployment type

On-premise Cloud

Enterprise Single Sign-On market, by industry

BFSI Healthcare Government Retail Education IT & Telecom Others

Global Enterprise Single Sign-On Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors in enterprise single sign-on market are International Business Machine Corporation, OneLogin, Inc., Dell Software, OKTA, Inc., CA Technologies, NetIQ Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SailPoint Technologies, Inc., Centrify Corporation and Ping Identity Corporation,

Global Enterprise Single Sign-On Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the enterprise single sign-on market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the enterprise single sign-on market because majority of players exist in this region. Western Europe is anticipated to hold the second highest market share of enterprise single sign-on due to the extensive implementation of enterprise single sign-on solutions across various industries in this region. Moreover, due to the increasing adoption of enterprise single sign-on across countries like China, India, Australia and Japan the enterprise single sign-on market in APAC region is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

