Ethyl Alcohol Market 2019 Strategic Assessments – Aldrich Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, Solvay Group, Braskem

The ethyl alcohol market is estimated to witness a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Ethyl Alcohol Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, Solvay Group, Braskem, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and Other

The ethyl alcohol market is estimated to witness a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). In terms of production, North America is projected to continue leading the market. The United States is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, followed by South America. Ethyl alcohol, also called ethanol (CH3OH), is a very versatile chemical with applications in a wide variety of industries, such as automotive, medical, beverage, etc. The growth of the end-user industries and the increasing application of ethanol as a biofuel are likely to drive the ethyl alcohol market in coming years.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Rising demand for Ethanol as a Biofuel

With the increasing concerns related to the greenhouses gases (GHG) emission from fossil fuels, ethanol has emerged as a feasible alternative. Use of the corn-based ethanol can help to reduce GHG emissions from vehicles by 18% to 29% per mile traveled compared to the petroleum-based fuels. Additionally, ethanol is highly biodegradable in nature as it is made of organic materials. Any spills caused in case of ethanol, do not cause any major hazardous impact on the environment as 74% of ethanol breaks down within 5 days. Thus, such factors have increased the demand for ethanol as a biofuel, which is driving the ethanol market.

This report studies the Global market size of Ethyl Alcohol in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & Global and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ethyl Alcohol in these regions.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, followed by South America. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth owing to the increasing demand from the beverage and automotive industries. In Asia-Pacific, the consumption of alcohol has seen a substantial increase in past few years owing to the changing culture in the region. The alcohol consumption has increased majorly in Western Pacific and South-East Asian countries. Moreover, the strong growth of the medical industry fuelled by the increasing investments in the sector, and the increasing fuel demand is projected to increase the demand for ethyl alcohol in the region during the forecast period.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.The market size section gives the market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints look at the external factors influencing the growth of the market.Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2023

