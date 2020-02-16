Europe Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Demands and Outlook 2019 to 2023

The Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, LG Chem, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., and Archer Daniels Midland Company and Other Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments.

Baby Diapers The Dominating Application Segment

A baby’s diaper requires about 13 grams of superabsorbent polymers. Superabsorbent polymers in baby diapers absorb about 30 times their weight in urine. The swollen gel holds the liquid in a solid, rubbery state, and prevents the liquid from leaking onto the baby’s skin and clothing. The polymer starts as a powder and it swells into gel form when it encounters moisture. The moisture cannot be squeezed out of this gel, which makes it efficient for use in diapers — baby can sit on it and even sleep for hours in a wet diaper. Owing to such features, superabsorbent polymers are widely sued in baby diapers. Europe has the second largest market for baby diapers after North America. As the market continues to grow, the consumption of super absorbent polymers too will rise through the forecast period.

Germany the Largest Market amongst Countries

Germany dominated the Europe market in 2017. The consumption of superabsorbent polymers has increased in the country owing to increasing demand from hygiene products in the country. Hygiene issues and the awareness regarding importance of hygiene has been very important part of Germany therefore, which in turn is expected to positively affect the superabsorbent polymers market in Europe.

