Feed Probiotics Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2015-2025

Probiotics are microorganisms that possess health benefits when consumed in required quantity and also improves the immune system of the livestock. The feed probiotics market is growing owing to the increasing awareness among consumers about animal health coupled with the increasing demand for quality produce from animals. Consumption of probiotics in animal have various benefits such as it supports the digestive and immune system of the animals and also reduce the considerable dependence of animals on the antibiotics.

Feed Probiotics Market Segmentation

Global feed probiotics market is segmented on the basis of bacteria, livestock and region. Based on the bacteria present feed probiotics market is segmented into includes lactobacillus, thermophiles, streptococcus, bifidobacteria and others. Of which, lactobacillus is the largest market followed by the other segments and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. On the basis of livestock feed probiotics market segmentation includes cattle feed, swine feed, poultry feed and pet feed. Among all the segments of the feed probiotics market pet feed segment is anticipated to exhibit the robust growth in the next four to five years due to the rising demand for meat and meat products across the globe. Based on the region global feed probiotics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Feed Probiotics Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global feed probiotics market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to the ban on the usage of antibiotics that promotes the growth in animal. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the highest market share in the overall feed probiotics market followed by Europe during the forecast period due to the presence of comparatively large number of consumers in the region. Global feed probiotics market is expected to exhibit fastest growth in Asia Pacific due the rising number of upper middle class population that can afford the expenditure on feed that contain additional ingredients such as probiotics. In Asia Pacific, China and Japan are dominating countries that contributes the maximum revenue to the overall feed probiotics market due to the rising number of upper middle class population in these countries. Europe is also expected to show vigorous growth in the next four to five years due to the ban on the usage of antibiotics that promote the growth in animal, which in turn increases the demand for the feed probiotics market.

Feed Probiotics Market: Drivers

Major factors that fuel the growth of feed probiotics market includes increasing health awareness among consumers related to consumption of probiotics in animals, growing demand for meat and meat related products. Other factor that is expected to further promote the growth feed probiotics market is increasing concerns among livestock owners related to the animal health. Probiotic added to the animal feed does not provide the necessary nutrients to the feed which is expected to restraint the market growth of the overall feed probiotic market.

Feed Probiotics Market: Key Players

Major companies operating in feed probiotics market are Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont, Nebraska Cultures, Calpis Co. Ltd. Lactosan GmbH & Co. KG Provita Eurotech Limited Major companies operating in the feed probiotics market are primarily launching new products and also expanding their facilities in order to further strength their position in the global animal feed market. There is rising trend of backward integration and consolidation of poultry processors which is expected to drive the demand of feed additives such as probiotics.

