Food Traceability Market 2019 SWOT Analysis By Major Key Players- Honeywell, Intelex Technologies, SAP, Bcfooderp, Trimble, Food Decision Software

Global Food Traceability Market report covers the segmentation arena, market secrets and regional retreats, size, share, growth analysis, trends and plans of the industry.

Industry Review of International Food Traceability Market:

Food traceability is tracing any food, feed, food-producing animal or substance that will be used for consumption, through all stages of production, processing and distribution to identify and address risks and protect public health. Food traceability is a way of responding to potential risks that can arise in food and feed, to ensure that all food products are safe for citizens to eat.

The food traceability industry has got a great development in the past five years. In 2014, the total market size was 7813.38 million dollars. The growth rate is approximately 9% in the last five years.

Food traceability system, which is widely used, has proved to be very useful in tracing the food and protecting the health. Considering the development of downstream industry and public awareness of the food safety, we estimate that the growth food traceability market size will continue to grow in the next five years with a 11% compound average growth rate to 2020.

Top-Four Essential Market Segments for Food Traceability Market:

Leading Key Players:

Honeywell, Intelex Technologies, SAP, Bcfooderp, Trimble, Food Decision Software, JustFoodERP, IBM, Intact, Mass Group

Categorical Division by Type:

Meat Traceability System

Vegetable and Fruit Traceability System

Milk Food Traceability System

Based on Application:

Government Department

Food Suppliers

Retailers

The Regional Evaluation Ensures:

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Central & South America Middle East & Africa

