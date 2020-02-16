Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Gypsum-Fiber Board, other name paperless drywall or fiber-gypsum board. It is composed of plaster (hemihydrate), fibers and additives with water combination. Which is not only can be used in the area that paper drywall ever used in, but also used in other new fields for its high strength. Such as gypsum-fiber board can be to make furniture replace wood.

Scope of the Report:

The Gypsum-Fiber Board industry concentration is relatively high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Germany has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Fermacell and Knauf, both have perfect products. As to France, the Saint-Gobain has become a global leader. In America, it is USG that leads the technology development.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 47%, followed by Europe with 35%. China’s consumption market marks a slow decrease due to the more stringent domestic environmental policy and the replacement of paper gypsum board products.

The worldwide market for Gypsum-Fiber Board is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1980 million US$ in 2024, from 1750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Gypsum-Fiber Board in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

USG

Saint-Gobain

Fermacell

National Gypsum

Knauf

Georgia-Pacific

Continental BP

Hengshenglong

Yingchuang

Bochuan-Chuncui

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wood Fiber Type

Glass Fiber Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

For Walls

For Roofs

Other

