Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2024

Despite the progress made to date by commercially available lithium ion (Li-ion), advanced lead-acid, flow, and molten salt batteries, the path toward the commercialization of new battery chemistries continues. The next-generation advanced battery chemistries at laboratory-scale research or pilot-scale production levels today include lithium sulfur (Li-S), lithium solid-state (Li-SS), next-generation flow, and metal-air. Their advent is occurring alongside an enormous growth in the world’s appetite for advanced energy storage devices. Increasingly, this will include electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics.
Batteries are advancing on two fronts, reflecting in increased specific energy for longer runtimes and improved specific power for high-current load requirements. Improving one characteristic of a battery may not automatically strengthen the other and there is often a compromise.
According to this study, over the next five years the Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market will register a 85.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1490 million by 2024, from US$ 37 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Next-Generation Advanced Batteries business, shared in Chapter 3.
Segmentation by product type
Lithium Sulfur
Magnesium Ion
Solid Electrodes
Metal-Air
Ultracapacitors
Others
Segmentation by application:
Transportation
Energy Storage
Consumer Electronic
In Global market, the top players include
OXIS Energy
PATHION
Sion Power
GS Yuasa
Nohm Technologies
PolyPlus
Lockheed Martin
Pellion Technologies
Seeo
Solid Power
Amprius
24M
Phinergy
Fluidic Energy
Maxwell
Ambri
ESS
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
