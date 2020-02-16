Glycerol Stearate Market – Global Scope and Need

Cosmetic products having artificial and active chemical ingredient causes some or the other kind of side-effects on its application. Hence consumers look out for naturally derived cosmetic products. Over the past few years, there is a rise in demand for plant-based ingredients from the cosmetic as well as the food industry. Glycerol stearate is derived from either plant source or synthetic sources and is biodegradable, posing no damage to skin or causing any irritations and toxic effects. In cosmetics, Glycerol stearate makes an ideal ingredient as it is both water and oil soluble. This property of Glycerol stearate makes it an essential ingredient in product formulation. Glycerol stearate is basically used as an emulsion stabilizer, emollient, emulsifier, viscosity builder and moisturizer in creams and lotions.

Request to view Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=41915

The global food and beverages industry is estimated to grow around US$ 13.9 trillion to US$ 16 trillion by 2020. The packaged and convenience food have a higher share in terms of value sales in the food industry. Maintenance of product quality is one of the most important factors when it comes to packaged foods. Glycerol stearate is a good source of emulsification which paves the way in playing a critical role in the food industry. Moreover, Glycerol Stearate has a large-scale application in the production of various cosmetic products such as hair care products, skin care products, body lotion etc.

Manufacturers’ of Glycerol Stearate urge on improving its distribution base and making several critical acquisitions are some of the key drivers supporting the market growth in the near future.