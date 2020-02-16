Low-Calorie Chocolate Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Low-calorie chocolates contain less sugar and fat and does not provide adverse health benefits. Cocoa is the main raw material for its production. Low-calorie chocolates has a variety of applications like in cookies, desserts, candies, bars etc. Due to rise in consumer expenditure and increase consumer health awareness, low-calorie chocolate market is growing.

Kraft Foods found a new process to make low calorie chocolates and has filed an international patent for that. It can increase the shelf life of the product and also maintain the quality and texture. The invention was done by the scientist from Kraft Foods called Ulrich Loeser and his team. The patent was filed under the Patent Corporation Treaty, which allows a uniform patent to be considered by regional authorities.

Low-calorie Chocolate Market: Drivers & Restraints

Festive and seasonal sales, increase consumer awareness about low calorie chocolates, a variety of applications, sugar free chocolates, increase demand of cocoa, innovative chocolate products, increase in disposable income are important driving factors that are driving the low-calorie chocolate market. Also, sophisticated packaging, urbanization, and change in lifestyle are driving factors too. Since low-calorie chocolate market provides health benefits and consumers have become experimented in terms of taste and flavor, demand for low-calorie chocolate market has increased.

Low-calorie chocolates products are not considered a necessity or must buy. Low calorie chocolate is preferred by mostly health conscious people. Its raw material’s prices and changing consumer preferences, are acting as a barrier for low-calorie chocolate market.

Low-calorie Chocolate Market: Segmentation

Low-calorie chocolate market is broadly classified on the basis of the following segments –

By Product: Dark Chocolate Milk Chocolate White Chocolate

By Applications: Desserts and cookies Bars and Candies Shakes and Ice Creams



Low-calorie Chocolate Market: Overview

The in low-calorie chocolate market has grown substantially at a healthy CAGR due to the health benefits offered by low-calorie products and variety of application by itself. With rising disposable income and increasing demand for in low-calorie chocolates, which are has less fat and calorie, low-calorie chocolate market is expected to grow globally. Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing region in low-calorie chocolate market in the forecast period.

Low-calorie Chocolate Market: Region-wise Outlook

The in low-calorie chocolate market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, the low-calorie chocolate market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Presently, North America dominates the low-calorie chocolate market due to its consumer demand or high consumption. According to US Economic Census Data, about 13% percent of cocoas annual production, almost 500,000 is used for US chocolate candy.

Low-calorie Chocolate Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in low-calorie chocolate market are Nestlé S.A., Hersheys, Kraft Foods, Dreyer, Breyers, Ben & Jerry’s, Haagen Daaz.

