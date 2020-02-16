Macroeconomic Factors Fueling the Global Cake Gel Market

Cake Gel Market Outlook

Cake gel is an important ingredient compound added to cake mixes to increase favorable characteristics, such as texture, binding and finer crumb formation. With increasing demand for quality finished products in the bakery industry, cake gel ingredients are expected to witness strong growth dynamics over the forecast period. The near maturing phase of cake gel market in developed regions is expected to drive key manufacturers to expand their presence in developing regions. The cake gel market is expected to be dominated by the bakery processors segment owing to the larger demand scenario from the processed food industry globally. However, the gourmet bakery segment is expected to experience comparatively higher CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rapid expansion of gourmet and local based bakery sector on a global scale.

Reasons for Covering Cake Gel Market Title:

Increasing demand for bakery based processed food segment in the global processed food industry as a result of the rapid expansion of on-the-go food product consumer base in developing and developed regions is expected to drive the demand for bakery ingredients, such as cake gel. Large-scale investments in developing regions by key processed bakery manufacturers has resulted in demand generation for bakery related ingredient, such as cake gels. Growing number of local baked product manufacturers in developing regions has driven a number of ingredient players to expand into regions, such as Asia Pacific and Middle East, owing to which bakery ingredients are expected to become easily available in these regions.

Global Cake Gel Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the global cake gel market has been segmented as –

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of end-user, the global cake gel market has been segmented as –

Bakery Processors

Gourmet Bakeries

Food Services

Household/Retail

Global Cake Gel Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global cake gel market are AB Mauri (Associated British Foods plc), Dawn Food Products, Inc., Kerry Inc., Corbion N.V., BASF SE, The Puratos Group, Zeelandia Group, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ulrick & Short, Ingredion Inc., Palsgaard A/S, Pentair Ltd., Bakels Worldwide, Orkla Group, etc.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Cake Gel Market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global cake gel market owing to its growing bakery industry and formation of organized retails supporting penetration of baked goods, which will lead to increasing demand for the bakery ingredients, such as cake gel. The European region is expected to dominate the global cake gel market in terms of both value and volume owing to highest per capita bakery good consumption and presence of a well-established bakery industry. North America will follow the successive position of Europe in terms of revenue generation and volume demand in the global cake gel market over the forecast period. Expanding HoReCa industry is expected to drive the cake gel market in the Middle East and Africa over the forecast period and the region is expected to capture substantial volume share in the global cake gel market.

Key Developments in the Cake Gel Market

