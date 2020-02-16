Mafura Butter Market by Bottom-up and Top-down Approaches 2018 – 2026

Mafura Butter Market Outlook:

Mafura butter is derived from the seeds of the Mafura tree, also known as Cape Mahogany, and grown mainly in southern regions of Africa, primarily in Zimbabwe. Mafura butter possesses a nutty aroma and is edible and hence, can be used for cooking as an oil. Mafura butter is rich in essential fatty acids and showcases strong antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a useful product to be used in the cosmetic and personal care industry. Mafura butter moisturizes the skin without clogging pores and encourages regeneration of cells, therefore giving skin a youthful and fresh appearance.

Further, mafura butter is high in palmitic acid, oleic acid, stearic acid and linoleic acid content, which gives it strong anti-oxidant and medicinal properties. Mafura butter is also an excellent hair moisturizer and conditioner and thus, helps in preventing hair breakage, restoring hair elasticity and rejuvenating damaged hair. Mafura butter has been a common ingredient in cosmetics and healthcare products in the southern African region for years and is slowly gaining popularity in Europe, America and Asia Pacific regions due to the growing economy and growing R&D in the personal care sector. The organic nature of mafura butter is another reason behind its evolution at a global level. The demand for mafura butter is going to witness high surge owing to its widespread properties and applications in various industries, such as skincare, personal care, hair care, food, pharmaceuticals and others.

Surge in demand for ‘Mafura butter’ from the beauty industry

Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle have boosted the growth of skin care and personal care industry worldwide. In addition, growing demand for anti-aging products, skin nurturing and lightening creams and hair softening and damage repair products is also driving the mafura butter market. Mafura butter has been used for centuries by local African women for nourishing and vitalizing their skin and hair. Mafura butter is also used to treat a wide range of skin ailments, such as athlete’s foot, cold sores, wounds and cracks, arthritis, etc. Mafura butter is also used in lip balms. Another driving factor for natural mafura butter market is growing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic products, which has shifted the preference of consumers towards more natural and organic products. Further, mafura butter is also used as a substitute for cocoa and shea butter. All in all, increase in disposable income of consumers and growing demand for natural beauty products which exhibit antioxidant, hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties are the two prime factors expected to drive the global mafura butter market in the coming years.

Global Mafura Butter Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global mafura butter market are Sundial Brands, Phytoafrica GmbH, Akoma International (UK) Ltd., Kaza Natural Oils, Caribbean Natural Products Inc., Wema Bodycare, RaeMarie Essentials, Phytodess, Gajimare Luxury, Shea Terra Organics and Gluki Organics, amongst others.

Opportunities for Participants in the Mafura Butter Market:

Opportunities for companies in skincare and personal care industry in mafura butter market are high owing to the presence of only local and native producers and no significant key market participants. Further, the companies in personal care industry are focusing on the use of organic ingredients such as mafura butter, in their products, which is boosting the opportunities for other companies working in this sector. Mafura butter can also be combined with other ingredients, for instance, coconut oil to provide added benefits, such as moisturizing and emollient effects. One of the significant advantages of mafura butter is the robust method used for its extraction. Mafura butter is extracted by the cold pressing method, which works at a much lower temperature as compared to other traditional oil extraction methods and also retains all beneficial properties of the product, such as fibers, nutrients and taste. In addition, with technical advancements and modernization, growth in the distribution of products through online platforms is being witnessed. Hence, companies in this industry should focus on selling their products through the e-commerce medium to increase their network and profitability.