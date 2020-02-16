Marketing Resource Management (MRM) 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Marketing Resource Management (MRM) – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

There has been a substantial transformation in the procedures involved in the marketing activities of various companies. With the rise in complexity of marketing activities, organizations are fortified to adopt Marketing Resource Management (MRM) solution for the realization of their marketing endeavors. Further, the businesses are confronted with multifaceted assortment of consumer segments, products/brands channels, regions, and marketing programs, which further necessitates the appropriate resource distribution for attaining high commercial profitability. Moreover, in today’s dynamic business environment, several marketing personnel are considering the expansion in business competencies and workflows to professionally manage their marketing resources in a more simplified manner.

The escalating digitization of content and the emergence of novel models of distribution among organizations have enlarged the prospect of MRM across diverse industry verticals. From content generation to its distribution, providers across the marketing solutions ecology are gaining the advantages of MRM market progressions. Further, the new video formats and data delivery approaches such as mobile and social media have generated prospects for MRM vendors. Thereby, this increases the demand for marketing solutions that can cater to expansive marketing needs such as resource performance, multi-channels, and brand management among various others.

In 2018, the global Marketing Resource Management (MRM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Marketing Resource Management (MRM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marketing Resource Management (MRM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

SAS Institute

Infor

Brandmaker

IBM

Microsoft

Adobe Systems

North Plains Systems

Workfront

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Marketing Reporting and Analytics

Capacity Planning Management

Financial Management

Creative Production Management

Project Management

Brand and Advertising Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Market

IT and Telecom Market

BFSI Market

Media and Entertainment Market

Consumer Goods Market

Manufacturing Market

Healthcare Market

Public Sector Market

Marketing Agencies Market

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Marketing Resource Management (MRM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Marketing Resource Management (MRM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marketing Resource Management (MRM) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

