Meal Kit Delivery Service Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation And Forecast By 2025

Meal Kit Delivery Service – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

— Meal Kit Delivery Service Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Meal Kit Delivery Service – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Meal kit delivery services have taken off over the past few years, serving millions of meals to tens of thousands of customers. For those not familiar with the concept, the services offer people a convenient way to cook at home without having to do the meal planning and grocery shopping. Online portals let consumers order meals ahead from picture menus showing beautiful photos of the finished dish, and the services deliver the pre-measured fresh ingredients along with recipes to their doorstep to help them cook chef-like meals at home.

Meal kit delivery addresses the ever-growing demand for convenience. Retail grocers and foodservice operators alike bear more of the burden of getting food to the consumer and to the table. Working and pareting consumers pressed for time are those typically associated with the trend toward convenience in the food industry. Younger consumers who have not necessarily been schooled in how to prepare meals have also been a demographic accepting of meal delivery services.

In 2018, the global Meal Kit Delivery Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Meal Kit Delivery Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Meal Kit Delivery Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ahold USA

Blue Apron

Chef’d

Gobble

Good Eggs

Gousto

Green Chef

HelloFresh Deutschland

Home Chef

Marley Spoon

PeachDish

Plated

Sun Basket

Terra’s Kitchen

The Purple Carrot

Try The World

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3710740-global-meal-kit-delivery-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online

Offline

Market segment by Application, split into

Commerce

Residence

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3710740-global-meal-kit-delivery-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Online

1.4.3 Offline

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commerce

1.5.3 Residence

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Size

2.2 Meal Kit Delivery Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Ahold USA

12.1.1 Ahold USA Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Meal Kit Delivery Service Introduction

12.1.4 Ahold USA Revenue in Meal Kit Delivery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Ahold USA Recent Development

12.2 Blue Apron

12.2.1 Blue Apron Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Meal Kit Delivery Service Introduction

12.2.4 Blue Apron Revenue in Meal Kit Delivery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Blue Apron Recent Development

12.3 Chef’d

12.3.1 Chef’d Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Meal Kit Delivery Service Introduction

12.3.4 Chef’d Revenue in Meal Kit Delivery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Chef’d Recent Development

12.4 Gobble

12.4.1 Gobble Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Meal Kit Delivery Service Introduction

12.4.4 Gobble Revenue in Meal Kit Delivery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Gobble Recent Development

12.5 Good Eggs

12.5.1 Good Eggs Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Meal Kit Delivery Service Introduction

12.5.4 Good Eggs Revenue in Meal Kit Delivery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Good Eggs Recent Development

12.6 Gousto

12.6.1 Gousto Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Meal Kit Delivery Service Introduction

12.6.4 Gousto Revenue in Meal Kit Delivery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Gousto Recent Development

12.7 Green Chef

12.7.1 Green Chef Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Meal Kit Delivery Service Introduction

12.7.4 Green Chef Revenue in Meal Kit Delivery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Green Chef Recent Development

12.8 HelloFresh Deutschland

12.8.1 HelloFresh Deutschland Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Meal Kit Delivery Service Introduction

12.8.4 HelloFresh Deutschland Revenue in Meal Kit Delivery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 HelloFresh Deutschland Recent Development

12.9 Home Chef

12.9.1 Home Chef Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Meal Kit Delivery Service Introduction

12.9.4 Home Chef Revenue in Meal Kit Delivery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Home Chef Recent Development

12.10 Marley Spoon

12.10.1 Marley Spoon Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Meal Kit Delivery Service Introduction

12.10.4 Marley Spoon Revenue in Meal Kit Delivery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Marley Spoon Recent Development

12.11 PeachDish

12.12 Plated

12.13 Sun Basket

12.14 Terra’s Kitchen

12.15 The Purple Carrot

12.16 Try The World

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: 841 198 5042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3710740-global-meal-kit-delivery-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/meal-kit-delivery-service-market-2019-global-industry-analysis-by-key-players-segmentation-and-forecast-by-2025/480328

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 480328