Sugar Reducing Ingredients Market to Partake Significant Development During 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook of Sugar Reducing Ingredients

In the recent past, due to the hectic schedule and changing lifestyle patterns, there is a steady increase in the incidence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure. Moreover, consumers are becoming increasingly concerned over obesity and awareness of added sugar in food products, surging the demand for sugar reducing ingredients market globally.

Thus, consumers are taking preventive measures and are opting for “clean label” or “free from” labeled products, thus increasing the demand of “reduced sugar” or “no added sugar” or “sugar-free products” which has created a considerable traction of sugar reducing ingredients across the globe. However, even though consumers are willing to pay an extra premium to “reduced sugar” or sugar-free products, but they are not compromising on the taste of the final product. Hence, the majority of key players in the sugar reducing ingredients market are offering ingredients which imitate the properties of conventional sugar or they are offering custom solution according to the requirement of the clients which is anticipated to drive the growth of sugar reducing ingredients market over the forecast period.

In addition, there is an increasing pressure from key regulatory bodies dealing in food and beverage products across various countries to lower down the amount of sugar in food product in the wake of increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, as for instance according to World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2016, around 1.9 billion people (18 years and above) were overweight while out of these more than 648 million were obese, thus supplementing the growth of sugar reducing ingredients.

Sugar Reducing Ingredients Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Awareness toward health is becoming universal, more and more people are engaging in some sort of physical exercises or changing their eating habits as they are influenced by countless health awareness campaigns spreading across on all form of media whether print or electronic by various reputed health organizations. Furthermore, there is an increasing number of individuals joining health clubs in order to lose weight or stay healthy as shown in the below graph for the United States.

All these factors have changed the buying behavior of consumers and how they perceive the nutritional content of a product. Today more and more consumers are reading labels on the products and are choosing products with low fat and low sugar content which we also found in our survey. We conducted consumer survey among people who are trying to lose weight or want to lose weight and tracked what are the way they are using to achieve their goal which is shown in below infographics.

As shown above, people are choosing low fat and low sugar products which is creating an immense market opportunity across various countries. To cater the increasing demand for sugar reducing ingredients majority of food ingredient manufacturers are including the ingredient such as Stevia, Polyols, Tagatose etc. to their existing product portfolios which also driving the growth of sugar reducing ingredients market.

Global Sugar Reducing Ingredients: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global sugar reducing ingredients market has been segmented as –

Organic Sugar Reducing Ingredients

Conventional Sugar Reducing Ingredients

On the basis of product type, the global sugar reducing ingredients market has been segmented as –

Sweeteners Sugar Alcohols (Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Erythritol, Isomalt, Lactitol, etc.) Natural Zero Calorie Sweeteners (Stevia, Thaumatin, Pentadin, Monellin etc.) Artificial Sweeteners (Aspartame, Sucralose, Saccharin, Neotame, Acesulfame K etc.)

Bulking Agents

Texturants

Others

On the basis of application, the global sugar reducing ingredients market has been segmented as –

Bakery

Confectionery

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Dairy Products Ice Cream and Desserts Yogurt Flavored Milk Spreads Others

Snacks

Cereals

Others

Global Sugar Reducing Ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global sugar reducing ingredients market are Tate & Lyle, TC Heartland LLC, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Cargill, Incorporated, BENEO GmbH, Roquette Freres SA, Ingredion Inc., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., Evolva Holding S.A., GLG Life Tech. Corp., HYET Sweet B.V., Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Matsutani Chemical industry Co, Ltd., Nova Green Inc., Xlear, Inc. , Futaste Co., Ltd. among other sugar reducing ingredients players

