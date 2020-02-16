Textile Machine Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast By 2025
Textile machine is a sub-classification of machine tools that are used in the production and processing of yarns, fibers, fabrics and cloth.
In terms of geographic regions, the market will witness considerable growth in APAC during the next few years. This region will be the major contributor to the growth of the market due to rapid economic growth and the increased focus of textile machine manufacturers in emerging countries such as China and India.
The global Textile Machine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Textile Machine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Textile Machine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Oerlikon
Rieter
Picanol
Toyota Industries
ITEMA
Staubli
Tsudakoma
KARL MAYER
Benninger
YIINCHUEN Machine
Dornier
NEDCO
Salvade
Bonas
Lakshmi Machine Works
Marzoli
STOLL
Truetzschler
JINGWEI
ERFANGJI
RIFA
Golden Eagle
QINGDAO SPARK GROUP
JINSHENG
JINGGONG
PACIFIC MECHATRONIC
CTM
Qingdao Textile
DONGJIA
CHONGLEE MACHINERY
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Spinning Machines
Weaving Machines
Knitting Machines
Texturing Machines
Segment by Application
Home
Industry
Commercial
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
1 Textile Machine Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Textile Machine
1.2 Textile Machine Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Textile Machine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Spinning Machines
1.2.3 Weaving Machines
1.2.4 Knitting Machines
1.2.5 Texturing Machines
1.3 Textile Machine Segment by Application
1.3.1 Textile Machine Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Home
1.3.3 Industry
1.3.4 Commercial
1.3 Global Textile Machine Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Textile Machine Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Textile Machine Market Size
1.4.1 Global Textile Machine Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Textile Machine Production (2014-2025)
……..
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Textile Machine Business
7.1 Oerlikon
7.1.1 Oerlikon Textile Machine Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Textile Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Oerlikon Textile Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Rieter
7.2.1 Rieter Textile Machine Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Textile Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Rieter Textile Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Picanol
7.3.1 Picanol Textile Machine Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Textile Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Picanol Textile Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Toyota Industries
7.4.1 Toyota Industries Textile Machine Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Textile Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Toyota Industries Textile Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 ITEMA
7.5.1 ITEMA Textile Machine Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Textile Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 ITEMA Textile Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Staubli
7.6.1 Staubli Textile Machine Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Textile Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Staubli Textile Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Tsudakoma
7.7.1 Tsudakoma Textile Machine Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Textile Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Tsudakoma Textile Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 KARL MAYER
7.8.1 KARL MAYER Textile Machine Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Textile Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 KARL MAYER Textile Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Benninger
7.9.1 Benninger Textile Machine Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Textile Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Benninger Textile Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 YIINCHUEN Machine
7.10.1 YIINCHUEN Machine Textile Machine Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Textile Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 YIINCHUEN Machine Textile Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Dornier
7.12 NEDCO
7.13 Salvade
7.14 Bonas
7.15 Lakshmi Machine Works
7.16 Marzoli
7.17 STOLL
7.18 Truetzschler
7.19 JINGWEI
7.20 ERFANGJI
7.21 RIFA
7.22 Golden Eagle
7.23 QINGDAO SPARK GROUP
7.24 JINSHENG
7.25 JINGGONG
7.26 PACIFIC MECHATRONIC
7.27 CTM
7.28 Qingdao Textile
7.29 DONGJIA
7.30 CHONGLEE MACHINERY
Continued…..
