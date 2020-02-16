Top Major Factor that Drives for Endpoint Security Market are the need to alleviate IT security risks

Global End-Point Security Market: Overview

The surge in number of laptops, PCs, smart mobile phones, tablets and specific hardware, for instance, point of sale (POS) terminals and bar code readers is making countless in systems everywhere throughout the world. To guarantee that the system is secured requires each registering gadget on a corporate system to follow certain norms previously organize get to is conceded. Straightforward types of endpoint security incorporate individual firewalls or hostile to infection programming that is dispersed and afterward checked and refreshed from the server. A few organizations in the business are spending on various advancements to enhance capacities, secure web conventions, test programming and break down vulnerabilities. The advancement of distributed storage has expanded the reception of cloud-based security benefits; the as noteworthy measure of information is put away in one place. This has prompted expanded danger of information breaks and authorization of different controls to check the danger of setting the information on the cloud.

In addition, developing trend of virtualization is anticipated to influence endpoint security. Virtualization isolates physical frameworks into a few virtual machines, which will require comparative endpoint assurance as physical servers. Directed assaults and modern malware keep on circumventing customary security controls and trade off host PCs. Being immovably planted on the PC space, endpoint security programming is vulnerable to dangers. This has made a requirement for promote venture and up-degree of existing frameworks. New layers of endpoint security to ensure against zero-day dangers and polymorphic/changeable malware are being joined by companies as a component of their security procedure. This rising dependence on the Internet comes with high security risks like phishing and theft of data, which further augments the need to secure the web, in turn, driving the growth of the market.

Endpoint security technology protects organization networks that are bridged with the end user’s device remotely. The use of laptops, mobile devices, tablets and other wireless gadgets that are connected with corporate networks are the main medium to generate security threats. Each device with a remote access, connecting to the network creates a potential entry point for security threats. End-point security confirms such devices to follow a level of compliance as well as standards. It can operate in both client and server model with the security program managed by centralized host server having a client program installed on the network drives. In software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the security programs as well as the host server are managed remotely by the merchant. Both the delivery model has a server program that authenticates the user login credentials and scan device to check compliance with corporate security standards before permitting the network access. Endpoint security management systems, can be purchased as software or as an appliance, which discover, manage as well as control computing devices that need the access to corporate network. The required elements used in an end-point security system may include an operating system, a VPN client and an anti-virus software with latest updates.

The major factor that drives the market for endpoint security are the need to alleviate IT security risks. The growing BYOD trends among the organizations as well as growing endpoint attacks are some of the other factor swelling this market growth. As the businesses grow, various sophisticated threats such as trojans, zero day malwares and more are created which bring the company’s critical data at risk. This encouraged the organizations to implement endpoint security solution to protect their endpoints as well as networks against any potential cyber-attacks.

Various companies are coming with innovative end-point security solutions so as to meet the increasing demand from organizations. The consolidation of endpoint security infrastructure and the software is the major upcoming trend in the end-point security market as this allow the firms to regulate the endpoint security components on same hardware platform. Given the evolving demand for new security technologies, the endpoint security market is now coming up with various venture capital investment, mergers as well as acquisitions, and innovation. Intel Group announced in January 2014 that McAfee, an Intel-owned security company, had rebranded itself into “Intel Security” and changed the payment structure for its products. Intel had also started offering elements of McAfee’s security solutions for free for mobile devices. Also, in 2012, Symantec Corporation had done three acquisitions, which include two mobile security companies called Nukona, Inc. and Odyssey Software Solutions, Inc. In April 2015, Invincea, Inc. added new threat identification as well as response capabilities to its containerization solution so as to provide advanced endpoint visibility, analysis, and control and better threat elimination.

The major participants in the end-point security market include such as Symantec, Intel Security Group, AVG Technologies, Invincea Inc., Bit9, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Space Hellas S.A., Trend Micro Inc., Sophos Group plc, and Kaspersky Labs.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.