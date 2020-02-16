WATCH MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, DEMAND, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

Watch – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

The global watch market is categorized into quartz and mechanical. Mechanical watches can be further classified into automatic and hand wound, while quartz watches are classified into analog and digital. It has huge market potential due to increasing technological design innovations. Moreover, the current positioning of this product enables users to make a style statement.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is internet retailing growth beneficial to watch market. The increased penetration of the internet and its access through personal computers, smartphones, and tablets have led to the growth in the popularity of online platforms as a potent option for buying products across categories, including watches. Time-strapped consumers today seek the convenience of all-day access and easy price and feature comparison that online shopping offers.

The global Watch market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Watch market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Watch in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Watch in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Watch market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Watch market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Fossil

LVMH

Richemont

Rolex

The Swatch

Audemars Piguet

Burberry

Breitling

Casio

Chanel

Chopard

Citizen

Dolce & Gabbana

Giorgio Armani

Kate Spade

Kering

Patek Philippe

Timex

Titan

Seiko

Tiffany

Hermes

Ralph Lauren

Market size by Product

Quartz Watch

Mechanical Watch

Market size by End User

Shopping Mall

Supermarket

Watch Shop

On Line

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

