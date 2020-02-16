WATCH MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, DEMAND, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025
The global watch market is categorized into quartz and mechanical. Mechanical watches can be further classified into automatic and hand wound, while quartz watches are classified into analog and digital. It has huge market potential due to increasing technological design innovations. Moreover, the current positioning of this product enables users to make a style statement.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is internet retailing growth beneficial to watch market. The increased penetration of the internet and its access through personal computers, smartphones, and tablets have led to the growth in the popularity of online platforms as a potent option for buying products across categories, including watches. Time-strapped consumers today seek the convenience of all-day access and easy price and feature comparison that online shopping offers.
The global Watch market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Watch market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Watch in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Watch in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Watch market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Watch market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Market size by Product
Quartz Watch
Mechanical Watch
Market size by End User
Shopping Mall
Supermarket
Watch Shop
On Line
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Watch Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Watch Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Quartz Watch
1.4.3 Mechanical Watch
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Watch Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Shopping Mall
1.5.3 Supermarket
1.5.4 Watch Shop
1.5.5 On Line
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Fossil
11.1.1 Fossil Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Fossil Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Fossil Watch Products Offered
11.1.5 Fossil Recent Development
11.2 LVMH
11.2.1 LVMH Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 LVMH Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 LVMH Watch Products Offered
11.2.5 LVMH Recent Development
11.3 Richemont
11.3.1 Richemont Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Richemont Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Richemont Watch Products Offered
11.3.5 Richemont Recent Development
11.4 Rolex
11.4.1 Rolex Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Rolex Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Rolex Watch Products Offered
11.4.5 Rolex Recent Development
11.5 The Swatch
11.5.1 The Swatch Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 The Swatch Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 The Swatch Watch Products Offered
11.5.5 The Swatch Recent Development
11.6 Audemars Piguet
11.6.1 Audemars Piguet Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Audemars Piguet Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Audemars Piguet Watch Products Offered
11.6.5 Audemars Piguet Recent Development
11.7 Burberry
11.7.1 Burberry Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Burberry Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Burberry Watch Products Offered
11.7.5 Burberry Recent Development
11.8 Breitling
11.8.1 Breitling Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Breitling Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Breitling Watch Products Offered
11.8.5 Breitling Recent Development
11.9 Casio
11.9.1 Casio Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Casio Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Casio Watch Products Offered
11.9.5 Casio Recent Development
11.10 Chanel
11.10.1 Chanel Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Chanel Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Chanel Watch Products Offered
11.10.5 Chanel Recent Development
11.11 Chopard
11.12 Citizen
11.13 Dolce & Gabbana
11.14 Giorgio Armani
11.15 Kate Spade
11.16 Kering
11.17 Patek Philippe
11.18 Timex
11.19 Titan
11.20 Seiko
11.21 Tiffany
11.22 Hermes
11.23 Ralph Lauren
