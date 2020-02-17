Auto-Injectors Market will surge at 7.5% CAGR to reach 2950 million USD by the end of 2025: QY Research

[Los Angeles, United State, 02/11/2019]—The global Auto-Injectors market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Auto-Injectors market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Auto-Injectors market.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Auto-Injectors Market Research Report: Mylan, BD, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly, Biogen Idec, Bayer, Meridian (Pfizer), Ypsomed Holding, Kaleo, Inc., Owen Mumford, Antares Pharma, Inc., Medeca Pharma AB

Auto-Injectors are expected to present vast opportunities to investors due to high demand in biologics development. Overall revenues from the pre-filled syringes segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising need for targeted and sustained drug delivery.

The global average price of Auto-Injectors is in the increasing trend from 2013-2016, Auto-injectors manufacturers are introducing generic versions in order to reduce the overall cost of the device. In order to better serve anaphylaxis patients with epinephrine at an affordable cost, Mylan N.V. has implemented the decision of introducing the generic version of Epipen at half the price.

The classification of Auto-Injectors includes reusable Auto-Injectors and disposable Auto-Injectors, and the proportion of disposable Auto-Injectors in 2017 is about 62.7%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

The global Auto-Injectors market is valued at 1660 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

Auto-injectors are pen like devices used to deliver a fixed dose of drug to patients and are intended for self-administration. Auto-injectors are gradually becoming the gold-standard in the treatment of various indications like anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and others. The most proportion of Auto-Injectors is used for Anaphylaxis, and the proportion in 2017 is 56.9%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 59.5% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%. China is also an important sales region.

Market competition is not intense. Mylan, BD, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Auto-Injectors Market Segmentation by Types: Disposable Auto-Injectors, Reusable Auto-Injectors

Auto-Injectors Market Segmentation by Applications:Anaphylaxis, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Others

Get PDF report template: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/960244/global-auto-injectors-market

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Auto-Injectors market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Auto-Injectors market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Auto-Injectors market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Auto-Injectors market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Access Full Comprehensive Industry Insights @

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4aed56cb4e8188a3629599ba1ab9ff6c,0,1,Global%20Auto-Injectors%20Market%20Overview%20and%20Forecast%20Report%202019

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 6262 952 442

Emails – [email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com