Cleanroom Technology Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2014 to 2020, and reach a value of USD 4,290.1 million by 2020

Cleanroom technology is used for the manufacture of aseptic medical goods or for research and development purposes. Cleanroom refers to an enclosed space maintained in such a way so as to reduce contamination during processing.

They can control the concentration of airborne particles such as particulates (including dust, hair, and skin), chemicals (including oil, grease, metal ions, and vapors), microorganisms (including bacteria, and fungus), and radiations (including ultraviolet radiations). Temperature, humidity, pressure, electrostatic charge, magnetic flux, and other factors inside a cleanroom can also be manipulated as per the need.

Various equipment, such as high-efficiency particulate arrestance (HEPA) filters, fan filter units, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, air diffusers and showers, laminar air flow systems, and bio-safety cabinets, are used to maintain aseptic conditions inside a cleanroom. Cleanroom consumables can be segmented into safety consumables and cleaning consumables.

North America dominates the global cleanroom technology market. This is due to improved healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements. Asia is expected to experience a high growth rate in the global cleanroom technology market in the future. This is due to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising popularity of certified products, and increasing adoption of cleanroom technology by the healthcare industry in Asian countries.

Various factors such as increasing demand for better quality products and safety of the working personnel are driving the global cleanroom technology market. Additionally, increasing demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, and development of new biologics and its wide applications in the medical devices industry are propelling the growth of the cleanroom technology market.

However, lack of skilled professionals and high cost associated with the setup and maintenance of cleanrooms are restraining the growth of the global cleanroom technology market.

