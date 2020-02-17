Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2018–2026

Dermatophytic onychomycosis is a fungal nail infection caused by dermatophytes. Dermatophytic onychomycosis is also known as tinea unguium. It is called the dermatophytic invasion of the nail plate. It is the most common nail infection and constitutes more than half of all nail disease cases.

This condition mostly affects toenails. The overall prevalence rate of dermatophytic onychomycosis is around 10% in the general population. The disease can lead to severe pain and can impede work and social activities.

This report covers the global dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics market performance in terms of revenue contribution. The report includes key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the global dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, are included to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing the prevalence of dermatophytic onychomycosis, rising aging population, increasing consumer inclination towards maintaining aesthetic appearance of nails, and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure.

Potential side effects of therapeutic products, availability of alternative treatments, and lack of awareness in emerging regions such as APEJ and MEA are expected to hinder the growth of the dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics market.

On the basis of products, dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics market is segmented into tablet and nail paint. Both the segments, tablet and nail paint are further sub-segmented into prescription and over-the-counter products. By distribution channel, dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, independent pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, and drug stores.

