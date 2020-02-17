Global Industrial Ball Valves Market Development Trend and Outlook Analysis by 2025

This report focuses on Industrial Ball Valves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Ball Valves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

KITZ, Powell Valves, Habonim, Orseal, HOKE

..Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

Flanged Ball Valves, Threaded Ball Valves, Socket-Weld Ball Valves

Segment by Application

Chemical and Petrochemical Industries

Oil and Gas Industries, Others