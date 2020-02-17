Global Industrial Ball Valves Market Development Trend and Outlook Analysis by 2025

The industrial ball valve is a form of quarter-turn valve which uses a hollow, perforated and pivoting ball to control flow through it which is widely used in various industries.The global Industrial Ball Valves market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Ball Valves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Ball Valves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

KITZ, Powell Valves, Habonim, Orseal, HOKE

    ..Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

Flanged Ball Valves, Threaded Ball Valves, Socket-Weld Ball Valves
Segment by Application

    Chemical and Petrochemical Industries

Oil and Gas Industries, Others

