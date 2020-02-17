Global Poly Aluminum Chloride Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2024
Our latest research report entitled Poly Aluminum Chloride Market (by applications (wastewater treatment, cosmetic additive, paper industry, oil and gas, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of poly aluminum chloride. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure poly aluminum chloride cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.
The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential poly aluminum chloride growth factors. According to the report the global poly aluminum chloride market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.
Poly Aluminum Chloride Market: Market Insight
Poly-aluminum chloride is an inorganic chemical with a polymer structure that is soluble in the water. Poly-aluminum Chloride is present in both powder and liquid form. Poly-aluminum Chloride is used as a substitute for Alum and Ferrous Sulfate. Formerly, aluminum was used to clarify the water. However, as aluminum is extremely acidic in nature so the existing purification process needs additional chemicals. The poly aluminum chloride component is specially used in the water purification process. The Poly-aluminum Chloride has developed to provide better performance than aluminum in the purification process. In addition, the Poly-aluminum Chloride is also used in the paper industry, cosmetic and personal care products.
Poly Aluminum Chloride Market: Drivers and Restraints
Poly Aluminum chloride market was worth XX million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach XX million by 2024. The rapidly growing use of poly-aluminum chloride as an alternative for aluminum salt in the purification process is the factor responsible for driving the growth of the poly-aluminum chloride market worldwide. In addition, the rising use of poly-aluminum chloride in the end-use industries such as paper industry, water industry and cosmetic industries owing to its cost-effectiveness is likely to escalate the growth of poly-aluminum chloride market. Still, the cost associated with the storage of poly-aluminum chloride is high, which hampers the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising awareness about the consumption of safe drinking and pure water is projected to create several opportunities in this market in the upcoming years.
North America Accounted for the Largest Market Share
Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share owing to the ongoing numerous large-scale water treatment activities. Europe is the second largest region in the poly-aluminum chloride market. The growing concern about hygiene, sanitation and water purity among the European population is contributing towards the market growth of poly-aluminum chloride.
Poly Aluminum Chloride Market: Segmentation
The report on the global poly aluminum chloride market covers segments such as applications. On the basis of applications, the global poly aluminum chloride market is categorized into wastewater treatment, cosmetic additive, paper industry, oil and gas, and others.
Poly Aluminum Chloride Market: Competitive Landscape
The report provides profiles of the companies in the global poly aluminum chloride market such as Kemira, Airedale Chemical Company Limited, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Synergy Pvt. Ltd, Coyne Chemicals, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., and DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.
