Global Stearic Acid Market: New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Stearic Acid Market (by source (animal-based and plant-based) and applications (personal care, soaps & detergents, rubber processing, intermediates, textile, lubricants, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of stearic acid. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure stearic acid cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential stearic acid growth factors. According to the report the global stearic acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Stearic Acid Market: Market Insight

Stearic acid is also known as an octadecanoic acid that is basically a saturated fatty acid with an 18-carbon backbone. The stearic acid is in the white solid form and has a mild odor. The stearic acid is derived from plants and animal fats.

Stearic Acid Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rapidly growing personal care product sector is the primary driving factor of the stearic acid market. Stearic acid mainly used in personal care products such as shampoo, soaps, and others as they have enhanced the shelf life of the product as well as offers binding, stability, versatility and thickening properties. The stearic acid has surfactant & cleansing properties because of that they are vastly used as the raw materials in the soap and detergent production.

In addition, the growing use of stearic acid in various industries including, automotive, personal care, construction, cleaners, and others are likely to boost the growth of the stearic acid market over the forecast period. However, the low solubility of stearic acid in the water creates the residual film on bathtubs and skin which can cause damage to the skin. This is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Moreover, the growing cosmetic industry coupled with cutting-edge innovation and creativity can create huge opportunities in the stearic acid market. Also, The increasing use of stearic acid for the metal cleaning and manufacturing of candles is projected to contribute to the growth of the steric acid market in upcoming years.

Stearic Acid Market: Regional Analysis

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share in the market of stearic acid. Rapidly growing industrialization, rising demand for personal care products are escalating the growth of the steric acid market in the Asia Pacific region. North America and the Europe region are growing at a significant rate in the stearic acid market. The steady growth of personal care products such as shampoo, soaps, and others in these region drives the market of stearic acid in North America and Europe region.

Stearic Acid Market: Segmentation

The report on the global stearic acid market covers segments such as raw material and applications. On the basis of raw material, the global stearic acid market is categorized into animal-based and vegetable-based. On the basis of applications, the global stearic acid market is categorized into personal care, soaps & detergents, rubber processing, textile, lubricants, and others.

Stearic Acid Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global stearic acid market such as, The Chemical Company, U.S. Chemicals LLC, BASF, AkzoNobel, Godrej Industries, Oleon, Emery Oleochemicals, Kao Chemicals, acific Oleochemicals Sdn, Bhd, VVF LLC, Cayman Chemical and Others.

