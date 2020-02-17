Global USB Car Charger Market 2018 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2023

arcognizance.com has added latest research report on “Global USB Car Charger Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The car charger is conventionally powered by a car battery (car 12V, truck 24V), and is widely used in the charging of lithium batteries for various portable and handheld devices.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the USB Car Charger in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Since this market is an integral part of the global automobile industry, an increase in the global automobile sales will indirectly propel the growth of the USB car charger market during the forecast period. Though the automobile industry is facing several challenges, the overall production and shipments of vehicles are anticipated to increase on a year-on-year basis. The USB car charger is an added accessory that helps an individual to easily charge a cell phone in the car, instead of finding another power source.

The advent of multichannel retailing is a key factor impelling the prospects for growth in this market. The primary objective of using multichannel retailing is to enhance the consumer experience by giving them a choice to buy products based on their convenience. Factors such as the sale of USB car chargers using such retailing options and the high demand for USB car chargers due to rising adoption of smartphones and tablets will spur growth in this market during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for USB Car Charger is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, .

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Anker

IO Gear

PowerAdd

Belkin

Huntkey

Aukey

Jasco

Incipio

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

1 Port

2 Ports

3 Ports

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global USB Car Charger market.

Chapter 1, to describe USB Car Charger Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of USB Car Charger, with sales, revenue, and price of USB Car Charger, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of USB Car Charger, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, USB Car Charger market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe USB Car Charger sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

