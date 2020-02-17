Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market 2015 – 2025 Qualitative and Quantitative Assessment by Industry Analysis across the Value Chain

Modular UPS is the combination of small modules of the UPS connected in series that enables the user to change any of the failed module without shutting down whole system. Modular UPS enhances power supply capacity and reduces operational and maintenance cost. Additionally the efficiency of a modular UPS is high if it is working at or closer to its maximum rated capacity.

Global Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market: Segmentation

Global modular uninterrupted power supplies market is classified into technology, service, vertical, and region. The global modular UPS market can be segmented on the basis of technology type, which includes centralized parallel architecture technology and de-centralized parallel architecture technology. On the basis of service the market can be segmented into professional service and integration service. The global modular uninterrupted power supplies market can be segmented into vertical such as healthcare sector, manufacturing sector, BFSI, public sector, transportation sector, IT & telecom sector, media and entertainment sector, retail sector and energy and utility sector. Region wise, global modular UPS market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). At present, North America is dominating the market in terms of revenue contribution share followed by Western Europe. Among all the regions, APEJ is expected to create huge market opportunity for major players operating in the modular uninterrupted power supplies market during the forecast period.

Global Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market: Drivers

The modular uninterrupted power supplies market is majorly driven by the increasing number of new data centers and lower cost of ownership. Ease of deployment and highly scalable model are also driving modular UPS market. Moreover, low maintenance cost and effective services are also motivating the user to go for modular UPS.

Global Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market: Restraints

Low awareness across industries especially in emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil and Argentina, regarding advantages of modular uninterrupted power supplies for enhancing business operations and efficiency is hampering growth of the modular UPS market. Additionally, modular UPS are installed “in-rows” i.e. it adds an additional space and weight in the machine room and complexity in the distribution of the circuit are some of the major factors hindering the growth of modular UPS market.

Global Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global modular uninterrupted power supplies market focus on introduction of advanced technology and services in order to improve their offerings and strengthen position in the market. For example, Uninterrupted Power Supplies Ltd. Introduced POWERWAVE 9500DPA which is an advanced 55KW modular transformer-less UPS designed for more efficiency and flexibility. It is scalable vertically up to 500kW in 100kW modular steps and it has efficiency of upto 96.1% and more than 99% when run in eco mode.

Global Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market: Major Players

Some of the major players identified in the global compliance and traceability solution market are ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Co. and Eaton Corp. PLC etc.

