Online Payment Gateway Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Online Payment Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Payment Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Online Payment Gateway market, Online payment gateways are the merchant service which assists in carrying out a smooth transaction at the time of online shopping. The transaction is carried out by processing credit card, debit cards and direct payment process for various online businesssuch as e- retailers, online websites. The payment gateways services can be provided by any financial service provider of by any commercialized bank.

Online payment gateway enables transfer of information between front end processor, for instance, bank and payment portal such as website and mobile apps. The payment gateways ensure proper transaction with considering all aspect to facilitate the safe and secure transaction.

An online payment gateway is a system connecting the merchant and the bank to facilitate online transactions. The term particularly refers to the server that transfers the customer’s credit card information to the Internet Merchant Account for assessment.

Get sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3502926-global-onli…

Online payment gateways have wide range of applications, such as Micro and Small Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Mid- Sized Enterprise. And Micro and Small Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 61.09% of the global total in 2017.

China is the largest countries of online payment gateways in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 18.97% the global market in 2017, while USA and Europe were about 15.86%, 15.72%.

In 2017, the global Online Payment Gateway market size was 1570 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4740 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.8% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

PayPal

Stripe

Amazon Payments

Authorize.net

WorldPay

Adyen

CCBill

2Checkout

FirstData

SecurePay

PayU

MOLPay

Paymill

GMO

Alipay

Tenpay

Ping++

Boleto Bancário

CashU

OneCard

Wirecard

WebMoney

Realex

BlueSnap

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

Local Bank Integrates

Platform Based Payment Gateway Solution

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Micro and Small Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Mid- Sized Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3502926-global-online-paym…

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Payment Gateway Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

1.4.3 Local Bank Integrates

1.4.4 Platform Based Payment Gateway Solution

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Payment Gateway Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Micro and Small Enterprise

1.5.3 Large Enterprise

1.5.4 Mid- Sized Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 PayPal

12.1.1 PayPal Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Payment Gateway Introduction

12.1.4 PayPal Revenue in Online Payment Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 PayPal Recent Development

12.2 Stripe

12.2.1 Stripe Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Online Payment Gateway Introduction

12.2.4 Stripe Revenue in Online Payment Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Stripe Recent Development

12.3 Amazon Payments

12.3.1 Amazon Payments Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Online Payment Gateway Introduction

12.3.4 Amazon Payments Revenue in Online Payment Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Amazon Payments Recent Development

12.4 Authorize.net

12.4.1 Authorize.net Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Online Payment Gateway Introduction

12.4.4 Authorize.net Revenue in Online Payment Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Authorize.net Recent Development

12.5 WorldPay

12.5.1 WorldPay Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Online Payment Gateway Introduction

12.5.4 WorldPay Revenue in Online Payment Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 WorldPay Recent Development

12.6 Adyen

12.6.1 Adyen Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Online Payment Gateway Introduction

12.6.4 Adyen Revenue in Online Payment Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Adyen Recent Development

12.7 CCBill

12.7.1 CCBill Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Online Payment Gateway Introduction

12.7.4 CCBill Revenue in Online Payment Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 CCBill Recent Development

12.8 2Checkout

12.8.1 2Checkout Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Online Payment Gateway Introduction

12.8.4 2Checkout Revenue in Online Payment Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 2Checkout Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)