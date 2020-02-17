Ostomy Care Accessories Market was valued at US$ 328 Mn in 2014 and is projected to account for US$ 503.7 Mn by the end of 2021

Ostomy care accessories are used by ostomates to increase performance and comfort of ostomy appliances such as ostomy bag and wafer. There are various types of ostomy accessories such as belt, tapes, adhesives, skin protection and skin barriers, irrigation sets and sleeves, convex inserts and stoma caps.

The skin protection and skin barriers product type segment are expected to be the largest segment in terms of value throughout the forecast period in the global ostomy care accessories market. Skin protection and skin barriers include wipes, spray, powder, stoma paste, strip paste, ostomy ring, ostomy seal, sheet and adhesive remover.

Skin protection accessories help apply a chemical layer on the skin that helps to prevent from irritation caused by wafer adhesives while skin barriers provide flat even surface around the stoma so that wafer or other appliances can set easily.

Key manufacturers focus on launching a range of skin-friendly ostomy seals that are designed to offer extra security and increase wear time while reducing skin irritation.

Belt, tapes and adhesives are the second-largest segment in terms of value in the global ostomy care accessories market. These are used to hold ostomy appliances such as ostomy pouches and wafer on the body. Ostomy care accessories are used by various end users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings.

The home care settings are the largest end user segment in terms of value in the global ostomy care accessories market. This is mainly attributed to increasing online sales for ostomy care accessories and free and low-cost home delivery offered by various ostomy care accessories suppliers.

