Pharmaceutical Excipients Market has been estimated to witness an increase in value from US$ 2,266 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3,018.4 Mn by 2021

This Market Study report examines the global pharmaceutical excipients market for the period 2017-2021. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into the developments in the pharmaceutical excipients market that are significantly transforming global businesses and enterprises.

Report Inclusions

The pharmaceutical excipients market report begins with an overview of the pharmaceutical excipients process and analysis about why excipients are needed in the manufacturing of drugs.

This section includes identifying the key functions of excipients and the respective considerations in each segment for appropriate sizing of the market. The following section underlines factors influencing the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market currently, along with details of the key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and an analysis of impacts expected to be created by each of the drivers and restraints over the forecast period.

Impact analysis of the key regional growth drivers and restraints have been assessed based on a weighted average factor model along with key region-specific trends. This has been included in the pharmaceutical excipients market report to better equip clients with information and hidden insights.

At the end of the report, This Market Study has provided an exclusive section on key strategic considerations for a new entrant planning to enter the pharmaceutical excipient in near term. The section highlights key requirements, which should be used to assess the quality of excipients produced, to better capture higher market share and emerge sustainably profitable over the long term.

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is analyzed by chemistry type (i.e. source of origin), segmented into plant-based, animal-based, mineral-based and synthetically derived excipients.

Based on functionality, the market has been segmented into binders (binders, coatings and fillers), glidents, diluents, disintegrants and others (solvents, co-solvents, anti-microbial agents, lubricants, colorants, emulsifiers, and humectants). By application type, the market has been segmented into oral, topical, parenteral formulations and others, which include suppositories, intra-muscular, ophthalmic preparations in terms of value, over the forecast period.

A detailed analysis of every segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute dollar opportunity, market attractive index, and BPS analysis has been provided along with appropriate rationale.

