Introduction

Global Residential Gas Alarm Market

Gas alarms can be used to detect combustible, flammable and toxic gases, and oxygen depletion. This type of device is used widely in industry and can be found in locations, such as on oil rigs, to monitor manufacture processes and emerging technologies such as photovoltaic. They may be used in firefighting.

The global Residential Gas Alarm market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Residential Gas Alarm volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Residential Gas Alarm market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

MSA

Tyco International

Industrial Scientific

Honeywell Analytics

Riken Keiki Co. Ltd.

New Cosmos Electric

RAE Systems

Emerson

Crowcon

TROLEX

Victory Gas Alarm Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stationary Gas Alarms

Portable Gas Alarms

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Table of Contents

1 Residential Gas Alarm Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Residential Gas Alarm

1.2 Residential Gas Alarm Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Residential Gas Alarm Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Stationary Gas Alarms

1.2.3 Portable Gas Alarms

1.3 Residential Gas Alarm Segment by Application

1.3.1 Residential Gas Alarm Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3 Global Residential Gas Alarm Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Residential Gas Alarm Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Residential Gas Alarm Market Size

1.4.1 Global Residential Gas Alarm Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Residential Gas Alarm Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Residential Gas Alarm Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Residential Gas Alarm Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Residential Gas Alarm Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Residential Gas Alarm Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Residential Gas Alarm Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Residential Gas Alarm Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Residential Gas Alarm Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Residential Gas Alarm Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Residential Gas Alarm Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Residential Gas Alarm Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Residential Gas Alarm Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Residential Gas Alarm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Residential Gas Alarm Production

3.4.1 North America Residential Gas Alarm Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Residential Gas Alarm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Residential Gas Alarm Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Residential Gas Alarm Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Residential Gas Alarm Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Residential Gas Alarm Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Residential Gas Alarm Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Residential Gas Alarm Consumption (2014-2019)

….

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

…. Continued…

