Scintillators Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2017-2027

With technological innovations the increasing demand for the knowledge of micro particles, radiation detection and monitoring devices is served by scintillators. Knowledge of subatomic particles provides knowledge at molecular and atomic level, which has its applications in sectors where sensing is needed. Scintillators, exhibiting luminescence, when used in conjunction with detectors provides information about things by studying their molecular structure. The electrical pulse generated by the absorption of the light wave by the detector, yields important information about the micro particles under study.

Scintillators, thus, has its major applications in medical and experimental sectors. The study of nuclear particles yield information about the material at subatomic particle, which gives the information about the age, structural alignment etc. of the material. The information provided by scintillators is used to carry out experiments and gain the required knowledge.

Scintillators Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing number of nuclear power plants increases the demand for nuclear particle and radiation detectors, which acts as a driver for the global scintillators market. The cost effectiveness of scintillators also increases the adoption of scintillators. In addition to that, scintillators has applications in multiple sectors.

The non-proportionality between the input and the output results does not result in a 100% efficiency and a rather distorted result. This acts as a restraint for scintillators market. In addition to that, the detectors work under a specified spectral range, which limits the complete functionality of the scintillators.

Global ScintillatorsMarket: Market Segmentation

Global Scintillators Market can be divided into three segments: by type, by applications and by region.

Segmentation on basis of Type for ScintillatorsMarket:

The major segments of Scintillators market on basis of type include:

Organic scintillators: In Organic type scintillators, the luminescence decays in a few nanoseconds. A plastic or a liquid scintillator is produced when organic scintillators are dissolved in an organic solvent.

Inorganic Scintillators: Scintillation process in inorganic scintillators is comparatively slow when compared to organic scintillators. These are mostly used to detect X-rays or in medical physics and security. BGO is a pure inorganic scintillator.

Gaseous Scintillators: The de-excitation of excited single atomic particles exhibit the scintillation process in gaseous scintillators.

Segmentation on basis of Applications for ScintillatorsMarket:

The major segments of Scintillators market on basis of applications include:

Radiation detectors

Heath care

Petroleum

National security

High Energy particle experiments

Astrophysics

Global ScintillatorsMarket Technology Trends

Scintillators in integration with nanophotonics improves the performance of scintillator detectors by increasing their light extraction capacity. Moreover, some of the new advancements in the scintillators are fast decay times and high light yield capacity. The introduction of handheld operating scintillators, with the advancements, have resulted in the mobility and portability of the product.

Global ScintillatorsCompetitive Landscape

In July 2017, after a strategic partnership of Zecotek Photonics Inc. with EBO optoelectronics, Zecotek received an order worth US$ 1.2 million for their patented LFC scintillation crystals. Zecotek focused on improving their product’s technology and their presence in China with this partnership.

Market Players

Some of the major global Scintillator market players include Saint-Gobain, Zecotek Photonics Inc., Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., RMD, Mirion Technologies, Inc. and Hitachi Metals, Ltd.