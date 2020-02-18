Antifreeze Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Prestone, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Castrol, Total

Global demand of antifreeze has risen with the increasing sales of auto vehicles in the past years. As a result, demand will keep strong for the next few years. The capacity of antifreeze is predicted to be 5200 million litres in 2016, which shows a promising market. Attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into antifreeze industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. For the major players of antifreeze industry, Prestone, Shell and Exxon Mobil are the leaders, and the status will keep for a few years.

Antifreeze is a type of coolant with antifreeze function. It is generally used for cars, trucks, bus, tractors, train locomotives and engineering machinery etc. Antifreeze has the function of anti-freezing, anti-boiling, anti-corrosion, anti-incrustation scale etc. For the relatively large market share of automotive antifreeze, this report mainly talks about auto antifreeze, the 30%~70% diluent antifreeze.

The “Antifreeze Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Antifreeze market. Antifreeze industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Antifreeze industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Antifreeze Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

For the regions of antifreeze manufacturing and sales, Europe and USA are the leaders. The large auto vehicles ownership of the two regions contributes to the large demand of antifreeze of Europe and USA. Demand of Japan, China and other new emerging markets is also increasing.

Recently, ethylene glycol and other types antifreeze are the mainstream product, which take up a larger market share. While ethylene glycol type antifreeze is toxic and corrosive, the product is harmful to engine. Propylene glycol type antifreeze is environment-friendly. But cost of the product is high, and technology needs further exploration.

Global Antifreeze Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Antifreeze industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Antifreeze Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

