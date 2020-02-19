Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025

The Electronic Health Record (EHR) is a longitudinal electronic record of patient health information including medication, past medical history, complications, patient demographics, progress notes, immunizations, vital signs, laboratory data and others. The acute care EHR differ slightly from the hospital and ambulatory EHR. The Acute Care EHR generates a patient information showing all clinical details, for operating room, emergency department, ICU, or any inpatient unit.The Americas dominate the global acute care EHR market owing to the increasing number of hospitals ambulatory centers, presence of huge patient population and well developed technology.

In 2018, the global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Siemens

General Electric

eClinicalWorks

Allscript

Healthland

Medhost

McKesson

Evident (CPSI)

Epic Systems

Meditech

Athenahealth (RazorInsights)

Vitera Healthcare Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

