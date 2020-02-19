Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025
The Electronic Health Record (EHR) is a longitudinal electronic record of patient health information including medication, past medical history, complications, patient demographics, progress notes, immunizations, vital signs, laboratory data and others. The acute care EHR differ slightly from the hospital and ambulatory EHR. The Acute Care EHR generates a patient information showing all clinical details, for operating room, emergency department, ICU, or any inpatient unit.The Americas dominate the global acute care EHR market owing to the increasing number of hospitals ambulatory centers, presence of huge patient population and well developed technology.
In 2018, the global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Siemens
General Electric
eClinicalWorks
Allscript
Healthland
Medhost
McKesson
Evident (CPSI)
Epic Systems
Meditech
Athenahealth (RazorInsights)
Vitera Healthcare Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
