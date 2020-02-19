Artificial Turf Market 2019 Precise Outlook – Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf ( Tarkett), CoCreation Grass

The Artificial Turf Market report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments.

The global Artificial Turf market is valued at 2060 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2025.

The report provides an insight into the market dynamics and various trends and opportunities associated with the global Artificial Turf market. It covers the global market size and growth dynamics of the Artificial Turf market in past five years (2014-2019). The report further forecasts the market size for the coming six years (2019-2025) along with factors that could influence the market dynamics in the projected period. The report also captures the market share based on major players in the market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Artificial Turf Market: Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf ( Tarkett), CoCreation Grass, Polytan GmbH, Domo Sports Grass, ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sport, Edel Grass B.V., Unisport-Saltex Oy, GreenVision / Mattex, Mondo S.p.A., Juta and others.

Global Artificial Turf Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Artificial Turf market on the basis of Types are:

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

On the basis of Application , the Global Artificial Turf market is segmented into:

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This independent report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With tables and figures examining the Artificial Turf market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2025.

