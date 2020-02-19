Automated Border Control Market Technology Advancement 2019 to 2025

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Automated Border Control.

The Global Automated Border Control market was valued at USD 456.5 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1,577.7 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.45% between 2018 and 2025.

Top Leading Companies are: Vision-Box,Sita,Secunet AG,OT-Morpho,Gemalto,NEC,Assa Abloy,Indra Sistemas,Accenture,Gunnebo Group,Securiport,Rockwell Collins,Veridos GmbH,DERMALOG,M2SYS,IER SAS,Cognitec Systems

Automated Border Control (ABC) is defined as the use of automated or semi-automated systems which can verify the identity of travelers at border crossing points, without the need for human intervention. ABC system consists of one or two physical barriers, document readers, a monitor displaying instructions, a biometric capture device, and system management hardware and software. Benefits of ABC include – processing increased numbers of low-risk passengers quickly, cost-effectively maintaining the security and integrity of borders.

Global Automated Border Control Market, By Type:

ABC e-Gate

ABC Kiosk

Global Automated Border Control Market, By Applications:

Airport

Land Port

Seaport

Europe is currently leading the ABC market and is projected to be in a leading position for the next few years owing to the high adoption of ABC. The growth of the ABC market in Europe is because of high government funding and support, the presence of leading players, and strong technical base.

The major driving factor for the market growth in Europe is the presence of prominent vendors of ABC OT-Morpho (France), secunet Security Networks (Germany), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Arjo Systems (France), IER SAS (France), and Cognitec Systems (Germany), among others.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Automated Border Control Market these regions, from 2018 to 2025 (forecast)

