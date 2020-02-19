Automotive Emission Analyzer -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Automotive Emission Analyzer Industry

Description

Automotive emission analyzer is a device that measures gas emissions of both diesel and gasoline fueled vehicles. Emission analyzer detects and displays the level of air pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), and nitrous oxides for gasoline fueled vehicles. In case of diesel fueled vehicles the analyzer displays the opacity measurement.

As the development of automobile industry, automobile exhaust has been one of the most important problems in the world, especially in largest automobile producing countries such as China and Japan.

Developed countries in Europe and North America pay more and more attention to environment protection, and automotive emission analyzers play a necessary role to measure the exhaust pollutants. Although they are not the major automobile producing countries, the demand for automobile emission analyzer is also large and clear.

The global Automotive Emission Analyzer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Emission Analyzer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Emission Analyzer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

HORIBA

AVL

BOSCH

SENSORS

Motorscan

Fuji Eletric

Kane

MRU Instrument

ECOM

EMS Emission System

Nanhua

Foshan Analytical

Mingquan

Tianjin Shengwei

Cubic Optoelectronic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Analyzers

Flame Ionization Detector (FID)

Chemiluminescence Analyzer (CLA)

Constant Volume Sampler (CVS)

Other Type

Segment by Application

Automobile & Component Manufactures

Automobile Service Factory

Government Agency

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Automotive Emission Analyzer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Emission Analyzer

1.2 Automotive Emission Analyzer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Analyzers

1.2.3 Flame Ionization Detector (FID)

1.2.4 Chemiluminescence Analyzer (CLA)

1.2.5 Constant Volume Sampler (CVS)

1.2.6 Other Type

1.3 Automotive Emission Analyzer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Emission Analyzer Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automobile & Component Manufactures

1.3.3 Automobile Service Factory

1.3.4 Government Agency

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Market Size

1.4.1 Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Emission Analyzer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Emission Analyzer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Emission Analyzer Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Emission Analyzer Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Emission Analyzer Business

7.1 HORIBA

7.1.1 HORIBA Automotive Emission Analyzer Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Emission Analyzer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 HORIBA Automotive Emission Analyzer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 AVL

7.2.1 AVL Automotive Emission Analyzer Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Emission Analyzer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 AVL Automotive Emission Analyzer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BOSCH

7.3.1 BOSCH Automotive Emission Analyzer Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Emission Analyzer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BOSCH Automotive Emission Analyzer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SENSORS

7.4.1 SENSORS Automotive Emission Analyzer Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Emission Analyzer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 SENSORS Automotive Emission Analyzer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Motorscan

7.5.1 Motorscan Automotive Emission Analyzer Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Emission Analyzer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Motorscan Automotive Emission Analyzer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Fuji Eletric

7.6.1 Fuji Eletric Automotive Emission Analyzer Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive Emission Analyzer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Fuji Eletric Automotive Emission Analyzer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Kane

7.7.1 Kane Automotive Emission Analyzer Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive Emission Analyzer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Kane Automotive Emission Analyzer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 MRU Instrument

7.8.1 MRU Instrument Automotive Emission Analyzer Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Emission Analyzer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 MRU Instrument Automotive Emission Analyzer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 ECOM

7.9.1 ECOM Automotive Emission Analyzer Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automotive Emission Analyzer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 ECOM Automotive Emission Analyzer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 EMS Emission System

7.10.1 EMS Emission System Automotive Emission Analyzer Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automotive Emission Analyzer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 EMS Emission System Automotive Emission Analyzer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Nanhua

7.12 Foshan Analytical

7.13 Mingquan

7.14 Tianjin Shengwei

7.15 Cubic Optoelectronic

