Bladder Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market: Report focuses on the top manufacturers 2025

The bladder is an organ located in the lower abdominal region near the pelvic bones and acts as a reservoir of urine. A bladder cancer is characterized by the abnormal cell growth in the bladder, which impairs the proper functioning of urinary system. Majority of bladder cancer develops in the innermost layer called urothelium or transitional epithelium, composed of epithelium or transitional cells.

Based on the data from International Agency for Research on Cancer, bladder cancer is the 6th most commonly diagnosed cancer of males and the 9th leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Historically, bladder cancer has been associated with low patient awareness. Smoking has a high correlation with bladder cancer and this association is mostly unknown to the general public. But, in recent years, the awareness regarding bladder diseases and their management has drastically improved, particularly in developed nations.

The ecosystem for research and development for drugs for cancer is well established in North America, particularly in US. Additionally the presence of a large number of biologics companies and biopharmaceutical companies is contributing to the large size and excellent growth of bladder cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market. North America also has best adoption rates of new diagnostic modalities that are introduced in commercial space. This trend is in contrast with other regions of the world where the most widely adopted technologies for cancer diagnostics are at least a decade old. Consequently, North America is leader in terms of market size in the global bladder therapeutics and diagnostics market.In 2018, the global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bladder Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Novartis

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Roche

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Celgene Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Oncology Treatment Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

