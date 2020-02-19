Broadcast Content Monitoring Solutions Market is Driven By Rapidly Evolving Media Technology And Rapid Expansion In The Media Or Content Distribution Across The World

Broadcast content monitoring solutions are mainly used to monitor, track, and analyze the quality of content broadcast through different platforms such as television and radio. Presently, the media and broadcasting environment requires adaptable, versatile, and advanced solutions in order to report faults, track broadcast quality, and promptly resolve the impact of identified errors. This would help provide true end-to-end visibility into the over-the-top (OTT) and broadcast delivery chain. The key goals of monitoring OTT content is to ensure quality of experience (QoE), quality of service (QoS), and compliance monitoring. With the adoption of the broadcast content monitoring solutions, the main goal of broadcasters is to handle internet-based streams via multi-channel review, built-in recording and confidence monitoring, as well as to expand operations and reach more relevant viewers across the world.

The global broadcast content monitoring solutions market is mainly driven by rapidly evolving media technology and rapid expansion in the media or content distribution across the world. Media professionals are emphasizing on acquiring advanced solutions that have the capability to offer efficient power management, multi-platform content support, and immersive image delivery due to the high growth in content delivery. Additionally, increase in demand for broadcast content monitoring solutions among broadcasting service providers is anticipated to propel the global broadcasting monitoring solutions market. This is primarily due to the rise in demand for versatile monitoring solutions among service providers in order to provide the highest level of quality of service and experience to customers. Furthermore, increased pressure on service providers to broadcast content across several on-demand and linear platforms requires content monitoring solutions, which in turn is driving the broadcast content monitoring solutions market across the world.

Rising demand for cloud-based broadcast content monitoring solutions for real-time content monitoring is projected to fuel the demand for broadcast content monitoring solutions across the world. Furthermore, cloud-based content monitoring also helps monitor content in geo-restricted regions and streams as well as scaling up monitoring, specifically with server-side ad insertions. However, lack of awareness about the benefits associated with broadcast content monitoring solutions and lack of skilled personnel are major factors that are anticipated to hamper the global broadcast content monitoring solutions market.

