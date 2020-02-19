Clinical EHR Systems Market: Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Electronic health records is a collection and storage of patient information electronically. This enables the healthcare provider to obtain data from anywhere and provide emergency care whenever needed. This revolution in healthcare IT has brought a positive change in healthcare management.
EHRs and decision support systems across US have showed the benefits of such tools. EHRs can slash drug-drug interaction rates, decrease mortality rates among the chronically ill, cut nurse staffing needs, and lower costs.
In 2018, the global Clinical EHR Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2081267
This report focuses on the global Clinical EHR Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clinical EHR Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cerner Corporation
Epic Systems Corporation
Allscripts
QSI Management
General Electric
eClinicalWorks
McKesson Corporation
Greenway Health
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-clinical-ehr-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-report.html/toc
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG