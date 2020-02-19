Cosmetics Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Cosmetics Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Cosmetics are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. Traditionally cosmetics include skin care, color cosmetics, hair care, nail care, oral care and perfumery & deodorants.

Scope of the Report:

In terms of value, USA sales account for 13%-14% of total market share, EU growing at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate occupies the 20% market share of the global consumption value. The increasing demand for skin care drives Cosmetics industry developing fast. For the brand owners, such as L’Oreal, Shiseido and Kao are very popular in the world.

For the production, China is the largest production region contributing to nearly 23%-25% market share. They provide a wide range of services for many famous brands with lower processing cost.

Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with the low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more on R&D and transfer to high-end product field.

The worldwide market for Cosmetics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Cosmetics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

L’Oreal

P&G

Unilever

Estee Lauder

KAO

Shiseido

Avon

lvmh

Chanel

Amore Pacific

Jahwa

Beiersdorf

Johnson & Johnson

Jialan

Inoherb

Sisley

Revlon

Jane iredale

Henkel

Coty

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Personal Care

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hair Care

Skin Care

Make-up

Fragrance

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cosmetics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Personal Care

1.2.2 Color Cosmetics

1.2.3 Perfumes

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hair Care

1.3.2 Skin Care

1.3.3 Make-up

1.3.4 Fragrance

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 L’Oreal

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cosmetics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 L’Oreal Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 P&G

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cosmetics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 P&G Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Unilever

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cosmetics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Unilever Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Estee Lauder

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cosmetics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Estee Lauder Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 KAO

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cosmetics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 KAO Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Shiseido

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cosmetics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Shiseido Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Avon

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Cosmetics Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Avon Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

