Digital Offset Printing Plate Market: Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The Digital Offset Printing Plate includes thermal CTP plate, UV-CTP plates and other plates, thermal CTP (Computer to Plate) are probably the most commonly used printing Plates worldwide.

The global average price of Digital Offset Printing Plate is in the decreasing trend, from 3.59 USD/Sq.m. in 2013 to 3.19 USD/Sq.m. in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Digital Offset Printing Plate includes Thermal CTP Plate, UV-CTP Plates and others, and the proportion of Thermal CTP Plate in 2017 is about 64%.

Digital Offset Printing Plate is widely used in Books, Magazines, Newspapers, Packaging and other field.

Asia Pacific is the largest supplier of Digital Offset Printing Plate, with a production market share nearly 63% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Digital Offset Printing Plate, enjoying production market share nearly 15% in 2017.

China is an important production base, with a production market share about 49.5% in 2017.

Market competition is not intense. Fujifilm, AGFA, Kodak, Lucky Huaguang, Strong State, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Digital Offset Printing Plate market is valued at 2110 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Fujifilm

AGFA

Kodak

Lucky Huaguang

Strong State

Huafeng

Bocica

Presstek

Ronsein

Xingraphics

Toray Waterless

Maxma Printing

Top High

Dongfang

FOP Group

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

