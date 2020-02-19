Digital Twin Market Research and Technology Development Analysis 2019

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Digital Twin.

The Global Digital Twin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.87% during the forecast period, to reach USD 15.66 Billion by 2025.

Top Leading Companies are: Bureau Veritas,Castrol Limited,Chevron Corporation,GE,Intertek Group PLC,Parker Hannifin Manufacturing Ltd,Spectro Analytical Instruments GmbH,Shell,Test Oil (Insight Services Inc.),Tribomar GmbH

Digital twin refers to a digital replica of physical assets, processes and systems that can be used for various purposes. A digital twin continuously learns and updates itself from multiple sources to represent its near real-time status, working condition or position. Benefits of using digital twin includes – reduce product defects and production costs, shorten time to market, extend the life of equipment and assets, efficient production control, optimization of operability, manufacturability and sustainability, continuous refinement of designs and models, and early discovery of system performance deficiencies.

Global Digital Twin Market, By Application:

Manufacturing Process Planning

Product Design

Global Digital Twin Market, By End User:

Automotive

Aviation

Chemical

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Others

The countries such as China, Japan, and India have undertaken numerous initiatives to encourage the implementation of IoT in the region, and hence, the market in APAC is growing at the highest CAGR due to the high rate of adoption of digital twins capable of connecting data collected from sensors with IoT cloud. Moreover, APAC is expected to have a tremendous market potential in the coming years due to dense population and the growing per capita income of this region, along with the large-scale industrialization and urbanization.

