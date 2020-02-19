Endosurgery Devices Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The latest report on “Endosurgery Devices Market (Product – Endomechanical Devices, and Electrosurgical Devices; Application – Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Transplant Surgery, and Other Application; End-user – Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics and Nursing Homes): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global endosurgery devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Endosurgery devices are used in open or invasive surgeries as well as minimally invasive surgeries. These devices use either power or mechanical stress to perform procedures such, as hemostasis, ligation, and access to the surgical area, or utilize the high-frequency electrical current to cut, coagulate, and desiccate tissues.

A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on the endosurgery devices market is majorly driven by the growth in various types of endosurgery such as gynecology and bariatric surgery across the world. Furthermore, the demand for laparoscopic procedures is witnessing a notable growth across the world mainly due to benefits like faster healing, less morbidity, quick recovery, improved outcome, and low degree of discomfort. Therefore, an increase in the adoption of these procedures has directly impacted the demand for endosurgery devices.

However, the lack of trained specialists for laparoscopic procedures and post-operative risks associated with endosurgery may hamper the market growth. Moreover, significant developments in endomechanical devices, the advent of robotic technology are expected to accelerate the growth of the endosurgery devices market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the adoption of the cutting-edge optical camera and imaging technologies is also anticipated to create growth opportunities for the endosurgery devices market in the upcoming years.

In terms of region, the endosurgery devices market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all, North America holds the largest market share and is expected to dominate the endosurgery devices market. This is mainly due to the well-established healthcare industry in the region. Furthermore, the early adoption of new products and the presence of key market players also boost market growth in the North American region.

Moreover, Europe is estimated to be the second-largest region in the endosurgery devices market owing to the growing focus of companies in introducing new technologically advanced endosurgery devices in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The large patient base in countries like India and China is one of the major drivers for the growth of the endosurgery device market in the region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global endosurgery devices market covers segments such as product, application, and end-user. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include endomechanical devices and electrosurgical devices. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include abdominal surgery, thoracic surgery, gynecology surgery, colorectal surgery, bariatric surgery, transplant surgery, and other application. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics and nursing homes.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Medtronic, Stryker, Ethicon, Inc., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd, Healthium Medtech, Conmed Corporation, and Reach Surgical, Inc.

