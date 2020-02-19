Factors Driving the Growth of Building Management Market in Technology Industry

Extensive analysis of the “Global Building Management Market” report is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

A Building Management System (BMS), otherwise known as a building automation system (BAS), is a computer-based control system installed in buildings that controls and monitors the building’s mechanical and electrical equipment such as ventilation, lighting, power systems, fire systems, and security systems. A BMS consists of software and hardware; the software program, usually configured in a hierarchical manner, can be proprietary, using such protocols as C-Bus, Profibus, and so on. Vendors are also producing a BMS that integrates the use of Internet protocols and open standards such as DeviceNet, SOAP, XML, BACnet, LonWorks and Modbus.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Building Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Building Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Building Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Building Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

United Technologies Corp. (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Legrand SA (France)

Hubbell Inc. (U.S.)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Ireland)

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.)

BuildingIQ (U.S.)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Facility Management

Security Management

Energy Management

Infrastructure Management

Emergency Management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

