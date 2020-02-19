Future Prospects of Construction and Mining Equipment Sales Market Insights and Future trends 2025
This report studies the global Construction and Mining Equipment market status and forecast, categorizes the global Construction and Mining Equipment market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Construction equipment is used in construction of residential and non-residential buildings, such as roads, tunnels, bridges, and others.
Mining equipment is used in underground mining, drilling, and mineral processing, and surface mining. The reduction in manpower and elimination of necessity of explosions and bursting is possible using mining equipment. Technological advancements in construction and mining equipment help business owners to finish projects in stipulated time.
The global Construction and Mining Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Atlas
Caterpillar
CNH
Hitachi
Joy
Komatsu
Liebherr
Terex
Volvo
Zoomlion
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea_
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
